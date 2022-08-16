Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Related
13 WHAM
Rochester man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Troopers from the New York State Police arrested a Rochester man for the illegal possession of a firearm on Thursday. Troopers say they pulled over a 2017 Nissan Altima after observing the driver not wearing his seatbelt around 11:20 a.m. They stopped the vehicle on Alphonse...
iheart.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in Rochester Double Shooting
Rochester police have made an arrest in a daytime shooting last week on Child Street that wounded two women. Police say 34-year-old Travis Collier fired into a crowd and shot the women. He was arrested yesterday during a traffic stop on Maple Street, and police recovered a loaded handgun from...
FL Radio Group
Waterloo Felon Charged With Illegally Possessing Shotgun
A Waterloo man has been arrested on criminal possession of a weapon charges. 55-year-old David Fish was arrested following an investigation into a domestic incident that happened at a Wagner Street address. The weapon that was confiscated by police, a 12 gauge shotgun belonging to Fish, was not used in the domestic incident. However, Fish is a convicted Felon, which means he is not allowed to possess a shotgun legally.
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: RPD-ATF method of gun arrests to keep suspects in jail is put to the test
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — If you’ve been watching our investigative work you know we’ve been telling you about a new method of arresting people in Rochester who have illegal guns so that the defendants stay in jail longer. Today News10NBC was in the courtroom when the method...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FL Radio Group
Rochester Woman Arrested on Junius Town Court Warrant
A Rochester woman turned herself into the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office Thursday on a warrant issued out of Junius Town Court. The warrant for Dezirae Martin stemmed from a larceny investigation at a Town of Junius business on May 23rd. After Martin was released on appearance tickets for petit larceny and conspiracy, she allegedly failed to appear in court to answer the charges.
NY AG: RPD SWAT team justified in killing Monroe Ave. shooting suspect
On June 4 last year, a lengthy police pursuit ended with an exchange of gunfire between Rochester Police SWAT members and a triple shooting suspect.
iheart.com
UPDATE: Man Charged in Crash that Hospitalizes Two Adults, 2-Day-Old Baby
UPDATE: Charges are now filed against the man who police say refused to pull over for troopers and caused a crash that injured two adults and a 2-day-old baby. 21-year-old Kron Hathaway faces assault and weapons charges. Police say Hathaway fled a traffic stop on Bay Street at around 5...
FL Radio Group
Police: Fayette Man Arrested After Two-Day Long Physical Domestic
A Fayette man has been arrested for his alleged role in a two-day-long physical domestic incident that took place earlier this week. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday and Monday with 41-year-old Richard Bruce and another person, who apparently suffered multiple injuries. On Tuesday, Bruce was arrested for attempting to contact the victim from the Seneca County Correctional Facility while an order of protection was in place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WHEC TV-10
3 teens arrested on burglary charges
GREECE, N.Y. (WHEC) — Three Rochester teens are charged with burglary after a string of break-ins in the suburbs. Greece Police say officers responded to an alarm at a business on West Ridge Road overnight. A K-9 led them to a 17 and 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.
FL Radio Group
Palmyra Woman Faces Multiple Charges Following Family Trouble Incident
A 20-year-old Palmyra woman was arrested Thursday following the investigation into a family trouble incident. Arianna Reisman is accused of shoving a man as he attempted to leave an apartment in the village of Palmyra. She then allegedly took the man’s phone in an attempt to prevent him from contacting Wayne County Emergency Services and a family member. Reisman violated a duly sworn order of protection by committing these actions.
wutv29.com
Buffalo-area man accused of unlawful surveillance in Canandaigua
Canandaigua, N.Y. — A man from the Buffalo area is accused of illegally recording someone in Ontario County. Eric Nash, 27, of Cheektowaga, allegedly recorded video of the victim's private parts in July 2021 and July 2022 at a home in Canandaigua. Both recordings were done secretly and without...
iheart.com
Batavia Woman Headed to Prison for COVID-19 Scam
A Batavia woman is headed to prison for six months for a fraud involving COVID-19 benefits. 37-year-old Danielle Tooley also must pay $18,000 restitution. Federal prosecutors say she applied for, and received, COVID unemployment benefits in 2020 -- even though she wasn't eligible. The benefit cards in the names of other people were found in her car during a traffic stop and drug arrest in Bergen. The investigation determined that she repeatedly withdrew money from bank accounts associated with the benefit cards.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FL Radio Group
Man Arrested for August 7th Fatal Stabbing in Auburn
A man has admitted to killing an Auburn resident earlier this month. Police say they responded to 49 Grant Ave on August 7 where they found a dead man with multiple stab wounds. He was later identified as Michael Dennison. After further investigation, police questioned Daniel Nachtsheim, an acquaintance to...
localsyr.com
Newly hired police deputy arrested after planting camera in woman’s home
(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office has shared that a newly hired police deputy was arrested on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, after a domestic incident at a home in Brewerton. The deputy, 29-year-old Brandon Coogan of Syracuse, is accused of secretly placing a camera recording device in...
whcuradio.com
Man indicted in Tompkins County fatal vehicle crash
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Elmira man has been indicted for his role in a fatal vehicle crash in the Town of Newfield earlier this year. Authorities say 32-year-old Jonathon Roberts fled the scene of a vehicle collision on Route 13 in the early hours of March 19th. Reports say his car was found at the scene, he was located on foot some time later. The man he allegedly struck, 49-year-old Leon Arguello, died as a result of his injuries. Arguello was reportedly in Ithaca for an extended visit with his children.
cnycentral.com
Onondaga County Deputy charged with unlawful surveillance after secretly recording woman
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — According to the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, a newly hired Onondaga County Police deputy was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident on Tuesday, August 16 at a home in Brewerton. 29-year-old deputy Brandon Coogan of Syracuse was charged with unlawful surveillance. According to the Sheriff’s...
WHEC TV-10
Police arrest man for shooting of two women at birthday party
Travis Collier, 34, faces two counts of assault and weapons charges. A Rochester Police Department investigation identified him as a suspect after the shooting on Child Street near Jay Street. Both victims, a woman in her 20s and a woman in her late teens, survived that shooting. On Thursday, officers...
13 WHAM
Rochester police trying to track down attempted bank robbery suspect
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is trying to identify a man suspected in an attempted bank robbery. The incident happened at Chase Bank at the corner of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street around 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male,...
RPD searching for attempted bank robbery suspect seek public help
The man pictured above is suspected of entering the bank around 1:45 p.m. Thursday and is wanted for attempted robbery.
Driver flees after flipping stolen car on Priscilla St. in Rochester
The same vehicle had been reported stolen out of the city earlier that evening, authorities say.
Comments / 0