wwbl.com
Eastern Heights Utilities Lifts Boil Order
Eastern Heights Utilities in Greene County has lifted a Boil Order issued Tuesday for customers in the area east of Wright Road on Mineral-Koleen Road to State Road 45 near the Owensburg water tower. The boil order was issued due to a water main break which has since been repaired.
wwbl.com
Complete Closure Scheduled for US 150 Between Shoals and Prospect for Structure Replacement
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday, August 24th for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up...
Exit ramp off of Interstate 70 will be closed for roadwork
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On or after August 27, drivers on Interstate 70 will have exit ramp restrictions due to roadwork. The Indiana Department of Transportation announced the temporary closures of the National Ave. exit ramps off the I-70 eastbound have been rescheduled for late August. The ramps will remain closed through the end […]
14news.com
Sheriff: 2 people flown to burn center following house explosion in Wabash Co.
ALLENDALE, Ill. (WFIE) - On Friday evening, two people were flown to a Louisville burn center after a home just north of Allendale was destroyed in a possible explosion. According to law enforcement, the two injured people were the only occupants. Wabash County Sheriff Derek Morgan said when he arrived...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Charisa Hugunin, 23, of Bloomington, was arrested on a count of Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Marquita Trayler, 62, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. Brent Trayler, 57, of Washington, was arrested for possession of meth. No bond was set. The current jail...
14news.com
Expert: Cause of fatal Evansville explosion possibly related to fuel-air mixture
EPD: Man arrested after stabbing in Walmart parking lot, 1 hospitalized. Dispatch: Person hit by car in Vanderburgh Co. Police: Parents arrested after leaving child car for over an hour at Evansville restaurant.
WTHI
What's next following a building collapse in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - The City of Lawrenceville is continuing to monitor the buildings that are collapsing on State Street. Bricks were reported falling as early as last Thursday. Over the last week, both buildings have continued to cave in. State Street between 11th and 12th Street has been temporarily...
wwbl.com
Lawrence Co., IL Board Approves Ordinance Regulating Installation of Solar Panels for Commercial Use
The Lawrence County, Illinois Board has approved an ordinance designed to help regulate the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use in the county. Under the ordinance, any company or organization pursuing the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use will be required to submit an application to the Lawrence County Board, along with a one-time permit fee of $5,000.00.
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several injuries. He was taken to Union Hospital […]
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures 2 in Vigo County
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County Monday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, just south of Moyer Drive on Houseman Street.
wwbl.com
Patoka Lake Clean Up Day Set for September 24th
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office located at 45-12 North Cuzco Road in Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and...
WTHI
Work continue on Main Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) About a month ago, some construction work on Main Street was temporarily put on hold. For about eight weeks, Duke Energy was working to relocate utility poles. Other utility lines could not be relocated until Duke Energy was finished relocating their equipment. The electrical lines have since...
vincennespbs.org
Greene County man charged in Vincennes robberies
A man has been charged in connection with two Vincennes robberies. 25-year-old Davis R. Miller of Worthington is charged felony counts of Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Intimidation. Both robberies occurred at the Sunshine Spa on Hart Street. One happened July 3rd and the other just this past Saturday...
WTHI
Former Clay County cop arrested, charged with identity deception
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Clay County deputy faces an identity deception charge. Police arrested Andrew Longyear on Wednesday. According to police, the investigation started in February. A Georgia resident told police someone else was using his identity on social media. Indiana State Police says Longyear was using...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after stealing a vehicle on US 50 East
BEDFORD – A Spencer man was arrested on Monday after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy received a call at 9:20 p.m. reporting his 2008 black Ford Escape had been stolen. The male stated his vehicle was taken from the corner of US 50 East and Shawswick Station...
wwbl.com
Over Half-Million Dollar Expansion of Vincennes YMCA Possible
The YMCA of Vincennes is seeking part of Knox County’s American Rescue Plan Act – or ARPA– funds for a major renovation project. The YMCA proposes to use the money to transform the ‘Y’s Gymnastics area into a multi-purpose room, especially for middle and high school student use.
wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man early Friday morning for Possession of Methamphetamine. 57-year-old Brent Trayler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also arrested 62-year-old Marquita Trayler of Washington early Friday morning for Possession of Meth....
wbiw.com
Deputy investigates accident at StoneCrest Golf Course
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies worked a property damage accident on Thursday at 7:44 p.m. at the intersection of Stonecrest Drive and Capstone Trace. According to the report, a 2011 Honda Accord was left unattended at StoneCrest golf course in the parking lot. The owner of...
vincennespbs.org
Traffic stop leads to multiple charges
A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
wwbl.com
Indiana Fire Marshal Now Leading Evansville House Explosion Case
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is now handling the investigation into last week’s house explosion in Evansville. Fire officials in Evansville say the state will finish out the case. No one is saying what caused the house on Weinbach Avenue to explode. Three people died and several...
