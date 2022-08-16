Applicant pulls plug on Crossing Trails destination resort in Powell Butte

Modification proposed by Sun Communities Inc., not viable due to extreme capitol costs of site improvements

A controversial application to modify and move forward with a proposed destination resort has been withdrawn.

According to the applicant, Sun Communities Inc.'s, written notice of withdrawal, "Sun's decision to withdraw the application is based on economic viability due to the extreme capital costs of offsite improvements that are upwards of $20 million." The withdrawal was announced this past Wednesday

The applicant sought to alter the original application for the Crossing Trails destination resort, which was filed in 2008. That application called for a resort on a 580-acre piece of land northeast of the Wiley Road and Parrish Lane intersection, about six miles west of Prineville.

After it was filed, the County Planning Commission held multiple hearings on the application and then deliberated at two public meetings, concluding that the resort met all applicable destination report siting standards. The planning commission approval of Crossing Trails was appealed, and the county court subsequently reviewed the application, ultimately approving it in January 2009.

The modification, filed more than a decade later, dropped the golf course that was initially approved and called for 400 vacation villas, 200 overnight rental cabins, 50 overnight seasonal rentals and 100 workforce housing units.

The modification generated considerable opposition from Powell Butte residents, many of whom filled Carey Foster Hall late last month during a Crook County Planning Commission public hearing on the application. About 200 people attended, all of whom appeared to oppose the proposed resort.

Opponents of the project expressed worries about how the resort would affect traffic on Parrish Lane and Highway 126, roads they contended are already overloaded with traffic. Several visitors raised concerns about the resort drawing down the groundwater in the area while others wondered how the wastewater from the resort would get managed.

County planning department staff noted that the applicant would have to work with state agencies on all water and wastewater matters. The applicant would also have to work with the Oregon Department of Transportation on any traffic impact to the highway.

According to Crook County Planning Director Will Van Vactor, the approval for the original resort expires on Nov. 3, and no additional extensions can be granted.