Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 Cubs players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
These three members of the Chicago Cubs roster are the ones most likely to be gone by September 1. The Chicago Cubs roster looks different today than it did when the season began. Although core players like Willson Contreras and Ian Happ remain, many of the other guys are long gone.
Brandon Crawford's kids had priceless reaction to his SF Giants walk-off homer
"They may be tired at school tomorrow."
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
NBC Sports
Giants claim lefty reliever to potentially address bullpen need
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants have gotten some good results from left-handed reliever Alex Young, but they're still in need of help from that side of their bullpen and on Wednesday they potentially added another option. Left-handed pitcher Andrew Vasquez was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and assigned...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Instead Of Calling The Giants Game, The Announcers Explained How Wordle Works, And The Video Is Delightful
The San Francisco Giants announcer's description of Wordle is must-see, wholesome baseball goodness.
FanSided
275K+
Followers
522K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2