Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report
Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Life in the US isn't what these Afghans expected
A year after fleeing Kabul on evacuation flights, some Afghans are still struggling to find their footing in the United States. Affordable housing is a major concern, advocates say.
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with US President Joe Biden.
Detained Americans Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts about recent cases of foreign governments detaining US citizens.
White House officials privately express concern about classified information taken to Mar-a-Lago
White House officials have privately expressed deep concern over the tranche of classified material taken to former President Donald Trump's home in Florida, including some documents that are only meant to be viewed only in secure government facilities, CNN has learned.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
See Mar-a-Lago photos that have experts raising national security concerns
A CNN review of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort raises new concerns over the home being able to meet the standards needed to store classified documents. CNN’s Brian Todd reports.
CNN Exclusive: 'Ludicrous.' 'Ridiculous.' 'A complete fiction.': Former Trump officials say his claim of 'standing order' to declassify is nonsense
In the days since the FBI seized classified and top secret documents from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, the former President and his allies have claimed that Trump had a "standing order" to declassify documents he took from the Oval Office to the White House residence.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Russians 'can't move anywhere further' in Ukraine, says Fmr. Ukrainian Defense Minister
Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zagorodnyuk tells Sara Sidner western weapons helped halt Russia’s progress in Ukraine, but more is needed.
DeSantis' proposed new rules for pension investments push Florida into fight against Wall Street
As soon as next week, Florida pension fund managers could be barred from considering the social impact of their financial decisions as Gov. Ron DeSantis opens a new front in his anti-"woke" crusade, this time focused on Wall Street and corporate CEOs.
Unsealed document in Mar-a-Lago search sharpens focus on Trump as possible subject of criminal probe
A document unsealed Thursday, which offered specifics about the crimes the Justice Department is investigating, including "willful retention of national defense information," sharpens the focus on former President Donald Trump as a possible subject of the criminal probe, several legal experts told CNN.
Secret Service notified Capitol Police on evening of January 6, 2021, of earlier threat directed at Pelosi
The US Secret Service, on the evening of January 6, 2021, notified the US Capitol Police that it had discovered an online threat -- made days earlier -- directed toward House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, according to an email notification obtained by the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington through a public records request.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
Russian paratrooper says it was weeks before he realized that Russia hadn't been attacked and that he had actually invaded Ukraine
A former Russian paratrooper said he didn't understand why his unit invaded Ukraine. Pavel Filatyev told the Guardian that it took him weeks to realize Russia wasn't under attack. The Kremlin peddled a propaganda narrative that it started the Ukraine war to defend itself. A former Russian soldier who invaded...
American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought
Nearly three quarters of US farmers say this year's drought is hurting their harvest -- with significant crop and income loss, according to a new survey by the American Farm Bureau Federation, a lobbying group that represents agricultural interests.
She's the sole survivor of a deadly lightning strike near the White House. Now she's grappling with survivor's guilt
Amber Escudero-Kontostathis is the only survivor of a deadly lightning strike outside the White House earlier this month, and despite going through something so life-changing and suffering nerve damage, she said she's recovering quickly.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
