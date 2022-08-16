Read full article on original website
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
HPD: Suspect charged, wanted with the killing of 24-year-old father outside Houston bowling alleyhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man fatally shot outside of Berry Food Store in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Despicable And Painful Abuse Women Face Within The U.S Army — The Tragic Case Of Vanessa GuillenMary HolmanHouston, TX
Photo booth trends to lookout for in 2023Photo Booth GuruHouston, TX
Jerry as Yankees GM: Replacing Aaron Boone with Ozzie Guillen? Aaron Judge or Nolan Arenado?
It was Jerry Recco’s turn to play Brian Cashman on Wednesday, and he brought up Ozzie Guillen as a potential replacement for Aaron Boone if there is a managerial change.
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Leaves Team, Heads Home to Texas
As the Dodgers complete a central states turn around, they do so without their ace around. Left-hander Clayton Kershaw, who’s on the injured list with a back issue, took the opportunity to leave the team and head home to Texas to spend time with his family while continuing his rehab.
Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year
After nearly 13 months on the Dodgers, Danny Duffy has not even appeared in a MLB game.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Pirates players fire back at Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley for ‘bush league’ comments
Boston Red Sox broadcaster Dennis Eckersley is under fire for his comments about Pittsburgh Pirates players. This week, the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates are competing in a three-game series. In the first game on Tuesday night, the talk was not about the play on the field. Rather, it was focused on the comments made by Red Sox broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.
Yankees: 3 decisions that could cost Brian Cashman his job
This could be the last year Brian Cashman has with the New York Yankees and it is these decisions that could cost him his job. Brian Cashman isn’t getting fired by the New York Yankees. But he might not be back. He is in the final year of his contract with the team and with the way the club has been playing, this could be his swan song.
golfmagic.com
Controversial ESPN anchor goes on Tiger Woods rant about LIV Golf
It's no surprise ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is divisive, judging by these remarks he made about Tiger Woods. Woods flew into Delaware earlier in the week and got behind the wheel of a rented Nissan with Rickie Fowler. Together they attended a private meeting where the elite PGA Tour...
NFL・
Astros end the White Sox' win streak
Framber Valdez threw seven solid innings, Yordan Alvarez drove in a run and scored one, and the Houston Astros beat the White Sox 3-2 on Wednesday night, ending Chicago's five-game winning streak. The AL West-leading Astros hung on after blowing late leads in the first two games of the series....
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Brown Named Astros Best Prospect By ESPN
Although no Houston Astros prospect broke into ESPN's top 50, Hunter Brown was pegged the organization's best farmhand.
NBA Scout Gives Bold Feedback On Rockets’ Jalen Green
With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Houston Rockets selected Jalen Green. He elected to skip playing collegiately, instead playing a season with the G League Ignite to prepare for life in the NBA. He impressed during his time with the Ignite, averaging 17.9 points,...
