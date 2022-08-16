Read full article on original website
Related
Texas charter school execs approved $15 million to lease private jet while under investigation
A lawsuit filed by IDEA Public Schools admits company leaders were already under investigation for inappropriate spending when they approved a multimillion-dollar jet lease.
Texas part of an 'extreme heat belt' forming by 2053, study finds
The 'belt' could impact more than 107 million Americans in 30 years, according to a study by First Street Foundation.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in dead heat with surging Democratic challenger
Democrat Rochelle Garza is only two percentage points behind incumbent Ken Paxton in a new poll.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Heavy winds blow semi truck off Houston overpass as severe weather rocks region
Strong storms that caused widespread power outages across Greater Houston on Thursday are expected to continue through this weekend.
Home decor handmade in Texas from $25
Support local artisans: Ceramics, and wall art, and candles, oh my!
Invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish discovered in Texas for the first time
The large species has only previously been detected in the United States in California.
‘Texas Bushman’ TikTok star pranks his way to 1.9 million followers
Joe Jones, 33, said he first got the idea for the prank videos from his mom.
RELATED PEOPLE
Facebook gave Nebraska teen's DMs to police for abortion prosecution
The case is one of the first known examples of police seizing Facebook user data as part of an abortion investigation.
Houston nurse facing 6 counts of murder after fiery California car wreck
Nicole Linton had been involved in at least 13 crashes before last Thursday's deadly wreck, authorities said.
Paint your pet for only $35
Take a 90-minute watercolor class at home - no experience required!
Lin-Manuel Miranda blasts Texas church's illegal, anti-LGBTQ 'Hamilton' performance
The playwright indicated further legal action will be taken against the church.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#DeleteFacebook trends online after shared DMs led to charges over abortion
Social media users fumed as news reports about Facebook sharing a Nebraska teen's DMs with cops investigating her for allegedly aborting her pregnancy circulated online.
Ted Cruz calls CPAC crowd "dangerous radicals" to raucous applause
Cruz's remarks at CPAC Dallas on Friday appeared to double down on his Thursday antics at an FBI oversight hearing, where he slammed one of his cowboy boots on a desk.
Chron.com
Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
766K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0