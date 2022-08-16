Read full article on original website
Ethiopia denounces WHO head for saying crisis ignored because of Tigrayans' skin color
Ethiopia's government is criticizing as "unethical" the statement by the World Health Organization's director-general that the crisis in the country's Tigray region is "the worst disaster on Earth."
Kenyan opposition leader Odinga to speak to media at 1100 GMT - spokesman
NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga who was defeated in a tight and disputed presidential election by Deputy President William Ruto will address the media at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, his spokesman said via Twitter.
Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote
As news of Raila Odinga's loss in Kenya's presidential election filtered through to his stronghold of Kisumu on Monday, angry supporters streamed into the streets, hurling stones and alleging vote-rigging as police fired tear gas to disperse them. They must redo the election," said Isaac Onyango, 24, his eyes streaming as police tried to defuse the demonstration with tear gas.
Kenya's election commission in eye of vote storm
Feuding officials, questionable calculations and accusations of intimidation and violence -- Kenya's election body is once again under the glare of public scrutiny. Chebukati insisted he had carried out his duty in accordance with the laws of the land despite facing "intimidation and harassment" and said he and other IEBC officials had been "physically attacked".
WHO slams 'unimaginable cruelty' inflicted on Tigray
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday branded the "man-made catastrophe" in Ethiopia's Tigray region the "worst disaster on Earth" -- and slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis. "This is the worst disaster on Earth as we speak...
Ethiopia Says Completes Third Filling Of Mega-dam Reservoir
Ethiopia has completed the third filling of its mega-dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a development that could raise further tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan. The announcement comes a day after Ethiopia said it had launched electricity production from the second turbine...
Liz Truss accused of holding up human rights reports over Rwanda criticism
Liz Truss may be delaying the government’s international human rights report as it contains criticisms of Rwanda, a Labour peer has reportedly said. Lord Wood of Anfield said it could be an attempt to “delay scrutiny” over what the report says about the country where the UK wants to send asylum seekers. The Foreign Office’s human rights and democracy report has been published no later than July over the past decade. But there was still no sign of the 2021 assessment - which sets out Foreign Office work on human rights and analysis on country situations - by mid-August...
Former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship
Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the crisis-marred country last month, has applied for citizenship with the US and is waiting to procure his Green Card, according to a media report.The ousted president is looking to settle in the US with his wife and son, who are accompanying him on his run from Sri Lanka after widespread anti-government protests sought his resignation as the country plunged into its worst recession in decades.According to the report, Mr Rajapaksa’s lawyers in Washington commenced the procedure of application for securing him a Green Card last month, sources aware of the matter...
Drought and the Ukraine War Are Pushing Somalia Toward a Catastrophic Famine
For a country already struggling with a three-decade old civil war and political instability, the environmental catastrophe has had devastating consequences.
US senator urges Kenyan president to aid peaceful transition
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation has met with Kenya’s new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy. The visiting U.S. politicians met with President-elect William Ruto on Thursday, according to a tweet by Ruto. The delegation also met with Raila Odinga and discussed election developments and relations between Kenya and the U.S., according to Odinga’s spokesman. The delegation led by Sen. Chris Coons also met with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the largely peaceful Aug. 9 election. Kenyatta told the visiting U.S. delegation that Kenya would uphold “its position of a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period,” according to a statement issued by the president’s office.
Putin and Xi to attend G20 summit, Indonesian president says, setting up showdown with Biden
The leaders of China and Russia both plan to attend November's G20 summit, its host said Thursday, setting up a high-profile showdown with US President Joe Biden.
Somalia says 13 suspected terrorists killed in US air strike
A U.S. air strike killed 13 members of the al-Shabab Islamist terrorist group in the Hiiran region of central Somalia on Sunday, state-owned national television reported, citing Somali army officials. U.S. air strikes previously killed four al-Shabab fighters on Aug. 9 after they attacked Somali forces, according to a U.S....
Tunisia to submit reform plan to IMF in September
TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will submit a national reform programme to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September, the economy minister said on Wednesday, part of efforts to secure a bailout to rescue strained public finances.
Police chief quit after abuse by British colonial troops in Kenya covered up
A former police commissioner resigned after attempts to expose rape and torture by British colonial forces in Kenya during the Mau Mau uprising were covered up, a documentary shows. During the 1950s, Britain fought a war in Kenya against the Mau Mau, a movement that fought for independence from colonial...
Target of Bolsonaro attacks to become Brazil election court chief
Openly reviled by President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes may have to show the stuff that earned him the nickname "RoboCop" as arbiter in polarizing, disinformation-plagued elections to decide the far-right incumbent's fate. "From now on, this president won't carry out one single decision by Alexandre de Moraes.
13 dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel
At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Islamist militant attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, officials said Saturday, as security forces battled gunmen barricaded inside many hours after the siege began. "We are getting information about five more victims confirmed dead and that makes 13 the overall number of civilians killed by the terrorists,” security commander Mohamed Abdikadir told AFP. "The security forces rescued dozens of civilians including children who were trapped in the building."
Al-Shabaab gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel, casualties reported
Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said. Witnesses said a second blast occurred outside the hotel just a few minutes after the first, inflicting casualties on rescuers and members of the security forces and civilians who rushed to the scene after the first explosion.
Britain is plunging deeper into crisis by the day, but its government is missing in action
The United Kingdom is enduring a summer of misery as its beloved health service descends into crisis, inflation soars, taps run dry and strikes halt trains. Meanwhile, the government is nowhere to be seen.
At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, hostages held
MOGADISHU, Aug 20 (Reuters) - At least 12 people have been killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel, seizing control in a siege that authorities are still battling to end, an intelligence officer told Reuters on Saturday.
UN: Myanmar’s ruler open to UN visit to Suu Kyi but not now
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The head of Myanmar’s military-installed government “expressed openness to arranging a meeting at the right time” between U.N. special envoy Noeleen Heyzer and the country’s imprisoned former leader Aung San Suu Kyi, the United Nations said Thursday. U.N. deputy spokesman Farhan...
