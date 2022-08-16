NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation has met with Kenya’s new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy. The visiting U.S. politicians met with President-elect William Ruto on Thursday, according to a tweet by Ruto. The delegation also met with Raila Odinga and discussed election developments and relations between Kenya and the U.S., according to Odinga’s spokesman. The delegation led by Sen. Chris Coons also met with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the largely peaceful Aug. 9 election. Kenyatta told the visiting U.S. delegation that Kenya would uphold “its position of a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period,” according to a statement issued by the president’s office.

