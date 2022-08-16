ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Violent protests erupt in parts of Kenya over vote

As news of Raila Odinga's loss in Kenya's presidential election filtered through to his stronghold of Kisumu on Monday, angry supporters streamed into the streets, hurling stones and alleging vote-rigging as police fired tear gas to disperse them. They must redo the election," said Isaac Onyango, 24, his eyes streaming as police tried to defuse the demonstration with tear gas.
AFP

Kenya's election commission in eye of vote storm

Feuding officials, questionable calculations and accusations of intimidation and violence -- Kenya's election body is once again under the glare of public scrutiny. Chebukati insisted he had carried out his duty in accordance with the laws of the land despite facing "intimidation and harassment" and said he and other IEBC officials had been "physically attacked".
Jomo Kenyatta
Uhuru Kenyatta
William Ruto
Raila Odinga
AFP

WHO slams 'unimaginable cruelty' inflicted on Tigray

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday branded the "man-made catastrophe" in Ethiopia's Tigray region the "worst disaster on Earth" -- and slammed global leaders for overlooking the humanitarian crisis. "This is the worst disaster on Earth as we speak...
International Business Times

Ethiopia Says Completes Third Filling Of Mega-dam Reservoir

Ethiopia has completed the third filling of its mega-dam reservoir on the Blue Nile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Friday, a development that could raise further tensions with downstream neighbours Egypt and Sudan. The announcement comes a day after Ethiopia said it had launched electricity production from the second turbine...
The Independent

Liz Truss accused of holding up human rights reports over Rwanda criticism

Liz Truss may be delaying the government’s international human rights report as it contains criticisms of Rwanda, a Labour peer has reportedly said. Lord Wood of Anfield said it could be an attempt to “delay scrutiny” over what the report says about the country where the UK wants to send asylum seekers. The Foreign Office’s human rights and democracy report has been published no later than July over the past decade. But there was still no sign of the 2021 assessment - which sets out Foreign Office work on human rights and analysis on country situations - by mid-August...
The Independent

Former Sri Lankan president Rajapaksa applies for US citizenship

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who left the crisis-marred country last month, has applied for citizenship with the US and is waiting to procure his Green Card, according to a media report.The ousted president is looking to settle in the US with his wife and son, who are accompanying him on his run from Sri Lanka after widespread anti-government protests sought his resignation as the country plunged into its worst recession in decades.According to the report, Mr Rajapaksa’s lawyers in Washington commenced the procedure of application for securing him a Green Card last month, sources aware of the matter...
The Associated Press

US senator urges Kenyan president to aid peaceful transition

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation has met with Kenya’s new president-elect and the opposition figure likely to file a court challenge to his election loss in the latest electoral crisis for East Africa’s most stable democracy. The visiting U.S. politicians met with President-elect William Ruto on Thursday, according to a tweet by Ruto. The delegation also met with Raila Odinga and discussed election developments and relations between Kenya and the U.S., according to Odinga’s spokesman. The delegation led by Sen. Chris Coons also met with President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been publicly silent since the largely peaceful Aug. 9 election. Kenyatta told the visiting U.S. delegation that Kenya would uphold “its position of a shining example of democracy in the continent by maintaining peace during this transition period,” according to a statement issued by the president’s office.
americanmilitarynews.com

Somalia says 13 suspected terrorists killed in US air strike

A U.S. air strike killed 13 members of the al-Shabab Islamist terrorist group in the Hiiran region of central Somalia on Sunday, state-owned national television reported, citing Somali army officials. U.S. air strikes previously killed four al-Shabab fighters on Aug. 9 after they attacked Somali forces, according to a U.S....
Reuters

Tunisia to submit reform plan to IMF in September

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will submit a national reform programme to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in September, the economy minister said on Wednesday, part of efforts to secure a bailout to rescue strained public finances.
AFP

Target of Bolsonaro attacks to become Brazil election court chief

Openly reviled by President Jair Bolsonaro, Brazilian judge Alexandre de Moraes may have to show the stuff that earned him the nickname "RoboCop" as arbiter in polarizing, disinformation-plagued elections to decide the far-right incumbent's fate. "From now on, this president won't carry out one single decision by Alexandre de Moraes.
AFP

13 dead as Somali forces battle Al-Shabaab at besieged hotel

At least 13 civilians have been killed and dozens wounded in an Islamist militant attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, officials said Saturday, as security forces battled gunmen barricaded inside many hours after the siege began. "We are getting information about five more victims confirmed dead and that makes 13 the overall number of civilians killed by the terrorists,” security commander Mohamed Abdikadir told AFP. "The security forces rescued dozens of civilians including children who were trapped in the building."
AFP

Al-Shabaab gunmen attack Mogadishu hotel, casualties reported

Al-Shabaab fighters attacked a hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu in a hail of gunfire and explosions on Friday, with casualties reported, security sources and witnesses said. Witnesses said a second blast occurred outside the hotel just a few minutes after the first, inflicting casualties on rescuers and members of the security forces and civilians who rushed to the scene after the first explosion.
