wwbl.com
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man early Friday morning for Possession of Methamphetamine. 57-year-old Brent Trayler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also arrested 62-year-old Marquita Trayler of Washington early Friday morning for Possession of Meth....
wwbl.com
Arrest Made in Washington ‘Shots Fired’ Investigation
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Washington man Tuesday in connection with a shots fired investigation conducted by Washington Police in May. Washington Police were called to New Street to investigate and later served a search warrant at a residence on Dewey Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Stanley St....
wwbl.com
Evansville Skateboard Attack
A skateboard riding man smashed a truck window and assaulted a man and his wife in an Evansville Walmart parking lot. Once he was done attacking the man, he stabbed his wife, riding off on his skateboard. Evansville Police used a K-9 unit to track the suspect to a restaurant...
wwbl.com
Indiana Fire Marshal Now Leading Evansville House Explosion Case
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is now handling the investigation into last week’s house explosion in Evansville. Fire officials in Evansville say the state will finish out the case. No one is saying what caused the house on Weinbach Avenue to explode. Three people died and several...
wwbl.com
Patoka Lake Clean Up Day Set for September 24th
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office located at 45-12 North Cuzco Road in Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and...
wwbl.com
Complete Closure Scheduled for US 150 Between Shoals and Prospect for Structure Replacement
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday, August 24th for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up...
wwbl.com
Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards
Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
wwbl.com
DCH Foundation Raises Over $33,000 For Expansion and Renovation
The 29th Annual Daviess Community Hospital Foundation Golf Benefit raised over $33,000 for the hospital’s expansion and renovation. This year’s event was held on Thursday, August 11th at Country Oaks Golf Club near Montgomery. It raised more than $33,000 to support the ICU and ER renovation and expansion...
