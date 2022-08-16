Read full article on original website
Complete Closure Scheduled for US 150 Between Shoals and Prospect for Structure Replacement
IN-DOT advises US 150 will be closed between Shoals and Prospect in Martin County beginning Wednesday, August 24th for a structure replacement project. 150 will be closed about 2 ½ miles east of State Road 550. Work is expected to be completed by mid-September. Residents will have access up...
Lawrence Co., IL Board Approves Ordinance Regulating Installation of Solar Panels for Commercial Use
The Lawrence County, Illinois Board has approved an ordinance designed to help regulate the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use in the county. Under the ordinance, any company or organization pursuing the installation of solar energy panels for commercial use will be required to submit an application to the Lawrence County Board, along with a one-time permit fee of $5,000.00.
Patoka Lake Clean Up Day Set for September 24th
The Patoka Lake Watershed Steering Committee will host its annual Patoka Lake Clean Up Day on Saturday, September 24th at 8:00 a.m. at the Patoka Lake Corps of Engineers office located at 45-12 North Cuzco Road in Dubois. Participants of all ages and abilities can sign up on location and...
Single-vehicle crash seriously injures 2 in Vigo County
Two people were seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in Vigo County Monday night. Just before 7:30 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, just south of Moyer Drive on Houseman Street.
Brown Co. Sheriff Warning Public About Fraud Scheme
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a national fraud and theft scheme in which Brown County residents have been victimized. Suspects are breaking into vehicles in gas stations, parks, golf courses, fitness centers, and a few other places and stealing victims Sam’s Club or Costco member cards, and credit/debit cards.
Over Half-Million Dollar Expansion of Vincennes YMCA Possible
The YMCA of Vincennes is seeking part of Knox County’s American Rescue Plan Act – or ARPA– funds for a major renovation project. The YMCA proposes to use the money to transform the ‘Y’s Gymnastics area into a multi-purpose room, especially for middle and high school student use.
Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor facing charges for driving under the influence
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local public official is facing charges for driving under the influence over the weekend in Vigo County. According to the West Terre Haute Police Department, Vigo County Deputy Prosecutor Kevin O'Reilly was pulled over early Sunday morning. Reports say he unsafely switched lanes. O'Reilly...
Police search for suspect in multi-county police chase that hit speeds of 120 mph
SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) – Police are looking for a driver after a multi-county chase that reached speeds up to 120 miles per hour. According to Shelburn Police Deputy Chad Gilbert, the chase happened Monday and started on Highway 41 in Sullivan County. City police and county deputies tried to stop a 2006-2009 black Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license plate. Gilbert said he clocked the driver going 97 miles per hour.
Former Clay Co. Deputy Arrested for Identity Deception
State Police arrested a Former Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Wednesday for Identity Deception and Conversion. Authorities say 32-year-old Andrew Longyear, who now lives in Fishers, stole the identity of a Georgia man, and used it to post derogatory comments to a social media account called ‘Brazil Indiana Chatter.
Daviess Co. Arrests
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested a Washington man early Friday morning for Possession of Methamphetamine. 57-year-old Brent Trayler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department also arrested 62-year-old Marquita Trayler of Washington early Friday morning for Possession of Meth....
2 flown to Indy after crashing into tree in Vigo County
The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is currently working a two-vehicle accident on Houseman St. near Moyer Dr.
3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury. During the investigation, officers...
Man arrested and juvenile critically injured in ATV crash
One person was arrested and a juvenile critically injured following a crash Wednesday involving an ATV and a car in Vermillion County.
Arrest Made in Washington ‘Shots Fired’ Investigation
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a Washington man Tuesday in connection with a shots fired investigation conducted by Washington Police in May. Washington Police were called to New Street to investigate and later served a search warrant at a residence on Dewey Avenue. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Stanley St....
Bedford Police Officer placed on administrative leave
BEDFORD – During the Bedford Board of Works and Safety meeting Monday afternoon, Bedford Police Chief Terry Moore informed the board that Captain Timothy Chen has been placed on administrative leave. Chen was placed on administrative leave on August 9, 2022, and has been an officer for the Bedford...
New family dining restaurant set to open in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Vincennes will soon have a new place to grab some food. American Table Family Dining is moving into the old Quickies building on Willow Street. That's right next to Goodwill. The restaurant also has an outdoor patio and drive-thru. The restaurant will also offer...
Salem Man Charged With Dealing Narcotics
August 14, 2022, Kaden D. Wells-Martin 20 Salem, Indiana, was arrested on a warrant for level 4 felony (3 Cts) dealing cocaine / narcotic drug and level 6 felony (3 Cts) possession of a scheduled drug. Wells-Martin's arrest is the result of a several month long narcotic investigation led by Madison Police Detective's Kyle Cutshaw and Ricky Harris. The pills allegedly dealt by Wells-Martin are believed to contain fentanyl.
Area Farms Receive Indiana Homestead Awards
Recognized for their families’ longstanding commitment to agriculture, 106 Indiana family farms were presented the Hoosier Homestead Award Wednesday at the Indiana State Fair. To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres...
IU Student Found Dead Inside Bloomington Home
An investigation is underway into the death of a 20-year-old IU student who was found dead early Wednesday morning inside a Bloomington residence. Monroe County Sheriff Deputies gave the student, Avery McMillan, three doses of Narcan – a lifesaving medicine used in drug overdoses. They spoke with a 33-year-old...
2 people arrested in Rockville after search of home
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people were arrested by the Rockville Police Department on Tuesday after the search of a Rockville residence. According to a news release, RPD received information that Marcus Thomas-Armstrong had an outstanding felony warrant out of Illinois for failure to appear for sexual assault on a child. Police were also informed […]
