Wisconsin pumps $10M into revamping contaminated private water wells

MADISON (WKBT) — Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR announced a new $10 million dollar grant program Tuesday aimed at cleaning up contaminated private water wells in the state.

The new program is based on Wisconsin’s existing Well Compensation Program, but expands eligibility, according to a statement from Gov. Evers office.

“Whether it’s our kids in our schools, families cooking dinner, or our farmers who depend on conservation, every Wisconsinite deserves access to clean, safe water,” said Gov. Evers. “Unfortunately, too many families across our state know firsthand how it feels to turn on the tap and not be able to trust what comes out, and many have had to rely on plastic water bottles for drinking water. So, I am glad to be making this investment today while getting rid of outdated and burdensome requirements that will help ensure more Wisconsinites clean up their wells and keep their families healthy and safe.”

According to the governor, the new grants could help well owners address contamination in 1,036 more private wells by lowering nitrate and arsenic standard thresholds and by increasing family income limits compared to those in the Well Compensation Program.

“This money will be available to private well owners who need help dealing with contaminated groundwater, and DNR is excited to offer this assistance,” said DNR Secretary Preston Cole.

The application to apply for this program will be ready this fall. More information can be found on the DNR website here.

