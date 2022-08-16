Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Hyaluronic acid, a naturally occurring compound, awakens stem cells to repair damaged muscle
A new study published in the journal Science reveals a unique form of cell communication that controls muscle repair. In damaged muscle, stem cells must work together with immune cells to complete the repair process, yet how these cells coordinate to ensure the efficient removal of dead tissue before making new muscle fibers has remained unknown. The scientists have now shown that a natural substance called hyaluronic acid, which is used in cosmetics and injections for osteoarthritis, is the key molecule that manages this fundamental interaction.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a New Horrifying Genetic Disease
A new genetic disease slows down children’s brain development. A new genetic disease that causes some children’s brains to grow abnormally and postpone intellectual development has been discovered by scientists. The majority of people with the disease, which is still so new that it lacks a name, struggle...
MedicalXpress
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
New study reveals when people with Covid are infectious and for how long
The majority of people infected with Covid-19 are still infectious five days after their symptoms begin, new research suggests.In the first real-world study of its kind, researchers from Imperial College London also found that a quarter of participants were still capable of passing on the virus after seven days.The findings call into question NHS guidance on infection control, which recommends that people should remain at home and avoid contact with others for five days. There is no longer a legal requirement to self-isolate.Dr Seran Hakki, one of the study’s co-authors, said there was a “lack of clarity around how...
Episodes of muscle weakness and daytime sleepiness could mean you have the rare symptom cataplexy
Cataplexy is a rare symptom linked to narcolepsy. The right diagnosis and treatment can help you manage these sudden episodes of muscle weakness.
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MedicalXpress
Sugar chains on cell surfaces direct cancer cells to die
A cytokine named TRAIL binds to TRAIL receptors and kills cancer cells, but not normal cells. Various anticancer drugs targeting TRAIL receptors have been developed and gained great attention as a promising cancer therapeutics, but a certain population of cancer patients does not respond to the therapy. Therefore, many researchers have tried to identify a key molecule that determines the sensitivity of cancer cells to the TRAIL therapy.
MedicalXpress
A novel drug suppresses muscle inflammation and helps with muscle weakness
Inflammatory myopathies can be challenging to treat, but a new study reports encouraging findings for patients with these debilitating conditions. Researchers from Japan have found that a novel member of a class of anti-diabetes drugs could be the key to treating patients with muscle wasting disease. In a study published...
Smithonian
Scientists Bring Cells in Dead Pigs Back to Life
The pigs had been dead an hour when researchers at Yale University circulated a nutrient-rich fluid through their bodies. After six hours, some cells in the pigs’ organs showed signs of functioning again. Cellular activity returned to places in their hearts, livers, kidneys and brains. The pigs were not brought back to life–they didn’t display any brain activity that could be interpreted as the animals regaining consciousness, reports Nature News’ Max Kozlov. But the findings, which were published last week in the journal Nature, challenge the notion that cardiac death can’t be reversed, according to Wired.
Good News Network
Study Discovers ‘Hero’ Protein That Helps Repair DNA and Prevent Cancer Like a ‘Guardian of the Genome’
DNA replication and repair happens thousands of times a day in the human body and most of the time, people don’t notice when things go wrong thanks to the work of Replication protein A (RPA), the ‘guardian of the genome.’. Scientists previously believed this protein ‘hero’ responsible for...
MedicalXpress
Reduction in brain tissue oxygenation placing older adults with multiple health conditions at risk of faints and falls
Researchers from Mercer's Institute for Successful Aging (MISA) and the Department of Medical Physics at St James's Hospital and Trinity College Dublin have discovered that brain tissue oxygenation is lower in frailer older adults with multiple health conditions (multi-morbidity), putting them at risk of faints and falls. Brain oxygenation—the measure of oxygen in brain tissue—reflects the balance between oxygen delivery and consumption and is vital for the maintenance of normal brain function and tissue integrity. The research and its importance were recently recognized by a cover article in the Journal of the American Geriatric Society.
MedicalXpress
New driver for a rare form of liver cancer discovered
Scientists from the German Cancer Research Center (Deutsches Krebsforschungszentrum, DKFZ) and the Hebrew University in Jerusalem have identified in mice the cell of origin of combined liver/biliary duct carcinomas, a rare type of cancer of the liver. The pro-inflammatory immune messenger interleukin 6 (IL-6) was found to be the driver of carcinogenesis. Blocking of IL-6 reduced both the number and size of tumors in mice.
MedicalXpress
Study reveals neural mechanism of light-promoted early brain development of mammals
Sensory inputs, including visual, auditory, and somatosensory inputs from the environment, play a crucial role in infant brain development. Vision (light), the most important perception of mammals, has been identified for promoting synaptogenesis, one of the hallmarks of brain development, in multiple areas of the brain. However, the neural mechanism regulating this phenomenon and the lifelong effects on cognition and learning ability remain unknown.
psychologytoday.com
First Human U.S. Implant: Synchron Brain-Computer Interface
The first American was recently implanted with a new brain-computer interface at Mount Sinai Health System as part of a trial. The goal of the clinical trial is to evaluate the implant’s safety and efficacy. The Synchron implant uses the brain’s signal for attempted movement to power the brain-computer...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover new approach to healing skin infections and wounds
University of Calgary researchers have identified a promising new approach to treating bacterial skin infections. In a study recently published in Nature, first author Dr. Rachel Kratofil, Ph.D., and co-senior authors Drs. Paul Kubes, Ph.D., Justin Deniset, Ph.D., and their research team show new insight which could lead to advancements in treating bacterial infections and wounds.
MedicalXpress
New drug candidate uses novel absorption method to target cancer cells in mice
A team of University of Michigan researchers is developing a new anti-cancer drug that is absorbed through the gut's lymphatic system rather than blood vessels, potentially outmaneuvering the molecular signaling pathways that lead to drug resistance while increasing cancer-fighting ability and reducing side effects. In a study published today in...
MedicalXpress
Metabolism may be key to future treatment of kidney diseases
Can you eat your way out of a kidney disease? Perhaps you can—according to a new study from Aarhus University. In the study, Associate Professor Markus Rinschen from Aarhus Institute of Advanced Studies and Department of Biomedicine has shown that the intake of the amino acid lysine, an over-the-counter food supplement, protects laboratory animals from kidney damage.
MedicalXpress
Study: Most people infected with omicron didn't know it
The majority of people who were likely infected with the omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, didn't know they had the virus, according to a new study from Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings are published in JAMA Network Open. "More than one in every two people who were...
Scientists Gave Young Mice The Blood of Old Mice. Then Things Got Weird
The elixir of life remains the stuff of legend, but aging the young before their time may not be as far-fetched. In a new experiment, young mice briefly experienced signs of old age when scientists infused them with the blood of older mice. A similar aging effect occurred when human cells were immersed in the plasma of older individuals. The young mice – aged three months and all male – were given a blood transfusion from an older mouse, aged 22-24 months. The younger mice were then tested for muscle strength to see whether the old blood created the effect of tissue...
MedicalXpress
Evidence of SARS-CoV-2 virus infecting astrocyte cells in the brain
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Brazil has found evidence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus infecting astrocyte cells in the human brain. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes their study of the brains of people who had died from COVID-19 and what was found.
