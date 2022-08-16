ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KMOV

WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
CREVE COEUR, MO
KMOV

Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
KMOV

Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide. Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning. The police chase started in north St. Louis City when the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The chase came to an end in south St. Louis when the car stopped on La Salle and South Jefferson. The suspect was then arrested.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fire crews battle two-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire at a warehouse in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. St. Louis Fire Department said the call came in at around 6:45 a.m. for a fire at the intersection of N. 19th Street and North Market Street. When crews arrived flames could be seen coming from the vacant three-story brick warehouse. The fire was the heaviest on the second and third floors.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

