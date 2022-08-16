Read full article on original website
KMOV
WANTED: Two flourished a gun at mail carrier in South City, police say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for two suspects who they say drew a gun on a mail carrier in South City on August 3. The incident happened in the 4000 block of Shaw in the Shaw neighborhood. Authorities say a male and female suspect believed the mail carrier was behind the missing contents of their package, so they pulled a gun on him and then rummaged through his mail truck. Police are also looking for the suspects’ maroon car.
Police are investigating a homicide in north St. Louis
The police are investigating a homicide that took place on June 21 at a gas station.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting near Creve Coeur
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in unincorporated St. Louis County overnight. Police tell News 4 that the shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, which is just north of Olive and Lindbergh. Both men were taken to a hospital, where one of them died. The other man is expected to survive.
KMOV
Man accused of killing mother of 8 in East St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 29-year-old man is facing charges, accused of fatally shooting a mother of eight. Cedric Allen, of East St. Louis, is charged with first-degree murder. Allen is accused of shooting Camesha McCline, 33, of Cahokia Heights, on April 20. Around 7:00 a.m. on that day, police found her body near the Illinois Ave. Playground.
KMOV
Double shooting in south St. Louis adds to deadly week in the city
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men are dead Thursday night after a shooting in south St. Louis, adding another homicide to a deadly week in the city. Nine people have been killed within city limits since Monday. Officers responded to a call for a shooting in the 3700 block of...
Security guard shoots man inside Schnucks in north St. Louis
A Schnucks in north St. Louis was shut down Thursday after police said a security guard shot someone inside the store.
Two shot in north St. Louis, one at a Schnucks
An investigation is underway after a teenager and one of his relatives were hurt in separate shootings Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Police look for vehicle connected to July homicide in Central West End
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police are looking for a royal blue Chevy Equinox they believe is connected to a Central West End homicide. Tyrone Roseburrow was shot and killed July 30 in the 4400 block of Forest Park Avenue. Police sent screenshots of surveillance videos that captured the car whose occupants are thought to be involved in Roseburrow’s death. The occupants are considered to be armed and dangerous, police said.
KMOV
Man arrested after police chase in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was arrested after he led police on a chase in St. Louis City early Friday morning. The police chase started in north St. Louis City when the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop. The chase came to an end in south St. Louis when the car stopped on La Salle and South Jefferson. The suspect was then arrested.
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
KMOV
2 dead after shooting in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two men were found in a vehicle Wednesday in north St. Louis with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The shooting happened near Garfield and Newstead around 6:45 p.m. Both men died from their injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating. No other information was immediately released.
KMOV
SLU Department of Public Safety issues alert following armed robbery
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Saint Louis University’s Department of Public Safety has issued an alert regarding an armed robbery. According to a post on social media, a robbery was reported in front of Pickleman’s on Laclede Ave. before 3:50 p.m. Friday. The suspect is reportedly armed. Officers...
KMOV
Homicide detectives investigating after 2 teenagers shot in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Two teenagers were shot in St. Louis City Wednesday. According to police, two males, ages 14 and 18, were shot before 2:30 p.m. at Hodiamont Avenue and Romaine Place. The youngest victim was conscious and breathing. The older victim was not conscious nor breathing when police arrived on the scene.
St. Louis man acquitted of murder 4 years ago, now charged with killing ex-girlfriend
ST. LOUIS — On Friday, prosecutors charged 71-year-old David Harvey with first-degree murder, burglary, abandoning a corpse and tampering with physical evidence. Harvey's accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, 63-year-old Carolyn Jenkins, and dumping her body in a wooded area in the Jeff Vander-Lou neighborhood near Franklin and Delmar. "We...
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two men were found dead inside a manhole at a construction site Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
2 found shot to death in car in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two men were shot and killed Wednesday evening in north St. Louis. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded at 6:46 p.m. to the shooting on Garfield and North Newstead Avenues. Two men were found inside a car with multiple gunshot wounds. They were...
2 found dead inside car in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a double homicide Wednesday in north St. Louis. The incident happened in the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue in the Ville neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Police said two males were found dead in a vehicle from a gunshot wound. It is unknown what...
KMOV
Fire crews battle two-alarm warehouse fire in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Fire crews battled a second-alarm fire at a warehouse in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. St. Louis Fire Department said the call came in at around 6:45 a.m. for a fire at the intersection of N. 19th Street and North Market Street. When crews arrived flames could be seen coming from the vacant three-story brick warehouse. The fire was the heaviest on the second and third floors.
Assistance is needed in locating a vehicle involved homicide
St. Louis police department needs assistance in locating a vehicle that is involved in a homicide.
