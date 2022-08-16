Read full article on original website
Consumers Energy - 8/18/22
LANSING, Mich. — Mindy Brandish-Orta, Community Affairs Manager at Consumers Energy talks about celebrating summer with the community in Jackson. On Aug. 19, the company will give back to its hometown with free admission and lots more at the Cascades splash pad. For more information please visit ConsumersEnergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
LaFontaine Automotive Group - 8/18/22
LANSING, Mich. — Nicole Welch, Corporate Manager with LaFontaine Automotive Group talks about continuing to hire here in Lansing and beyond. For more information and to find out if it's you they are looking for please visit FamilyDeal.com or call (248) 861-2596. Want to check out other Morning Blend...
Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. - 8/17/22
LANSING, Mich. — Jack Weyers, Attorney and Owner of Family and Elder Law of Mid-Michigan, P.C. talks about the importance of sending children off to college with the appropriate legal documents. For more information please visit family-elder-law.com or call (517) 351-6222. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments?...
Advanced Osteopathic Health - 8/16/22
LANSING, Mich. — Dr. Nebbeling D.O. at Advanced Osteopathic Health talks about how Regenerative Medicine and Chiropractic treatments help you get even better results. For more information please visit AdvancedOsteopathicHelath.com or call (517) 323-1833. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the FOX47News Website. Stay in touch...
Juwan Howard taking Michigan basketball to visit France and Greece on a 10-day European trip
DETROIT, Mich. — Juwan Howard is taking Michigan basketball to visit France and Greece on a 10-day European trip. "It's all foreign to us, literally," Jace Howard said. "I feel like it's going to be crucial that we take advantage of it." WATCH MORE IN THE VIDEO PLAYER.
Michigan basketball reveals non-conference schedule, including Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena
DETROIT, Mich. — Michigan basketball reveals their 11-game non-conference schedule, including a match-up with highly touted former recruit Emoni Bates and his new team of Eastern Michigan at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. They'll start with an exhibition against NCAA-Divison II GLIAC's Ferris State, followed by their regular season...
'I wouldn't consider him my leader': Garbin and Franks testify in Governor Whitmer kidnap plot retrial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the two co-defendants who entered into plea agreements with the government was cross-examined by defense attorneys in the retrial of the men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Ty Garbin was sentenced to a little more than six years in prison...
Jim Harbaugh hasn't picked QB for Michigan opener yet: McNamara and McCarthy still competing for job
Jim Harbaugh hasn't picked a starting QB for Michigan's opener yet. He said Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy still competing for job, and the battle could spill into the season.
Jim Harbaugh is uncertain about his starting quarterback, but not uncertain about Andrel Anthony
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — With a sense of familiarity, so far through camp for Michigan football, questions still surround the quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy. While Jim Harbaugh is uncertain about his starting quarterback at this point, he is anything but uncertain about sophomore wide receiver Andrel Anthony.
