wfxl.com
Man allegedly floods Intown Suites room after not receiving his deposit
An investigation is underway after a man allegedly flooded a hotel room. According to an Albany Police Department police report, a man had been renting a room at Intown Suites for almost a week. On August 18, the man approached the front desk and requested his deposit upon check out....
wgxa.tv
Police: Case of stolen cash register forces multiple schools to 'Code Yellow'
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A stolen cash register sent forced several Houston County schools into a 'Code Yellow' status Thursday. In a post to Facebook, the Warner Robins Police Department says their officers were called to VIP Foods on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, officers were told a man and woman were playing gaming machines. Investigators say when the clerk exited the store, the man stole the cash register and ran away towards South Davis Drive. The woman drove away in a pick-up truck towards Watson Blvd.
wfxl.com
Two injured in Dougherty County home invasion
Three people were injured during a home invasion in Dougherty County on Saturday morning. Dougherty County police responded to a home invasion in the 3200 block of Sylvester Highway around 3:45 a.m. According to police department's shift report, the husband of one of the victims broke into the residence with...
41nbc.com
WRPD: Cash register theft leads to Code Yellow at 5 schools
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Five schools in Warner Robins were placed under a “Code Yellow” Thursday morning after a man stole a cash register from a convenience store. A Warner Robins Police Department news release says a man and woman were playing gaming machines at VIP...
WTVM
Muscogee Co. sheriffs seize multiple firearms, drugs during area patrol
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office made two felony arrests and seized multiple firearms and drugs due to a traffic stop, officials say. According to authorities, on Aug. 15, officers conducted patrols based on citizen complaints and requests. During one of the stops, arrests were made, and officers found the following in the vehicle:
valdostatoday.com
GBI investigates shooting in Albany
ALBANY – The GBI is investigating an OIS in Albany that occurred during a domestic disturbance call that turned into hostage negotiations. The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Albany, GA. The Albany Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on August 17, 2022. No one was injured during this incident.
Georgia: Cash register stolen from store, schools put on lockdown during search for suspects
GEORGIA (WRBL) – A woman has been arrested and police are looking for a second suspect after a cash register was stolen from a Warner Robins gaming store Thursday morning. Several local schools were put on lockdown while the incident was going on. The incident happened at VIP Foods, located at 81 Martin Luther King […]
wfxl.com
BOLO issued in Colquitt County for multiple charges
The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office issued a bolo on its Facebook page on Wednesday for Jack Andrew Brinkley Jr. The CCSO is offering a $500 reward. Brinkley Jr, also known as Drew, is wanted for obstruction of a law enforcement officer, state court bench warrant, and felony violation of probation.
WTVM
Muscogee County sheriff receives two prestigious awards
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Protecting and serving is what officers do. One officer is going above and beyond his call of duty in Columbus and is being recognized for his efforts. Gang-related crimes in Columbus have dropped, and one man has made it his mission to eliminate gangs in the city. Lieutenant Jeremy Hattaway says he feels honored to be able to represent the men and women who work so hard alongside him. He says he wouldn’t have received this award without his team.
wgxa.tv
GSP: Armed robbery suspects arrested after I-75 chase in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two people wanted for armed robbery led troopers on a chase in Houston County Friday morning. According to the Georgia State Patrol, one of their troopers attempted to stop an SUV on I-75 near mile marker 130 in Houston County just after 7 a.m. Friday. The trooper observed the driver following too closely to other traffic, along with the vehicle's tag being displayed improperly. GSP officials say the driver didn't stop so the trooper chased after them. Twelve miles later, near mile marker 142 in Peach County, the trooper performed a PIT maneuver. Following that attempt, the SUV hit the guardrail. flipping and eventually coming to a rest in the median.
tjournal.com
Chop Shop Busted in Buena Vista
A man who was allegedly operating a "chop shop" in Buena Vista for stolen vehicles from several states has been arrested and officers are continuing to investigate the crimes that were apparently happening at his residence, which is located across from the local nursing home. On August 10, a...
wfxl.com
One injured in Albany motel shooting
A man is recovering following a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Albany police and Dougherty County EMS responded, with lights and sirens, to the Superior Creek Lodge, located in the 2500 block of North Slappey Boulevard, for a shooting just before 2:30 p.m. Upon arrival, police say they found 41-year-old Nicholas Johnson...
southgatv.com
Cause of death determined in murder of Shannon Hammock
ALBANY, GA- Following August 13th’s homicide involving 45 year old, Shannon Hammock, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler told South Georgia Television News that she ultimately died from blunt force trauma to the head and strangulation. Specifics on whether a weapon was used to enforce the trauma or strangulation is...
wfxl.com
Woman arrested for memorizing customers' card information and making purchases
Albany police have arrested a store clerk who memorized customers' card information and later made purchases. According to APD, investigators have been investigating multiple theft cases in which victims reported someone using their Georgia EBT card without authorization. Authorities say 43-year-old Lawanda Frazier was identified through surveillance videos inputting the...
WRBL investigation: Second Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner
COLUMBUS, Ga, (WRBL) — For the second time in a week, a WRBL investigation has found a Muscogee County Jail inmate was not released in a timely manner. First, it was Curtis Lee Fletcher, who was ordered released by a judge on July 29 and he was not freed until Aug. 15 – 18 extra […]
Arrest made in deadly shooting of teen on Buena Vista Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A suspect has been arrested in the recent murder of a Columbus teen on Buena Vista Road. Officials with the Columbus Police Department tell WRBL that Marquavious Spearman, age 26, has been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels on Aug. 8, 2022. According to police, Spearman […]
41nbc.com
Man found dead in Vienna motel room
VIENNA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A 30-year-old man was found dead in a motel room in Vienna on Monday. The Vienna Police Department says just after midnight on August 15th, police and Dooly County EMS responded to Vienna Travel Inn in reference to an unresponsive male. Upon arrival, first responders identified the man as 30-year-old Daniel Athon, who was deceased in one of the motel rooms.
Charges dropped in deadly 2021 Columbus park shooting, ruled self defense
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The district attorney’s office has decided to end its prosecution of the suspect in a case involving a deadly shooting at a Columbus park in August 2021. After review, the shooting has been determined to be self-defense, according to a court document released on Aug. 17, 2022. Iverson Gilyard Young, 20, […]
southgatv.com
Tifton PD: Snapchat threat was a hoax
TIFTON, GA – Tifton Police Chief Steve Hyman says his department has determined the threats posted and spread through the Tift School District on social media earlier this week were not real, originated in another state and passed throughout South Georgia. In an alert issued late Wednesday, Chief Hyman...
Coroner’s Office: Man who crashed into apartment had been shot in head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the GBI confirmed the cause of death for the man who crashed his vehicle into an apartment building, causing it to catch fire. Jerry Walton, 44, was pronounced dead at 10:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 after officials were able to remove his body from the […]
