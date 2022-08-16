Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2: Fight card, odds, location, PPV price, start time, date, complete guide

Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Luis Ortiz beats Andy Ruiz Jr by “Devastating fashion” says Deontay Wilder
By Dan Ambrose: Former two-time heavyweight world title challenger Luis ‘King Kong’ Ortiz will defeat Andy Ruiz Jr in a “devastating fashion in their WBC title eliminator on September 4th” predicts Deontay Wilder. Deontay feels that the 43-year-old Ortiz’s age doesn’t sum up what he’s capable...
CBS Sports
Deontay Wilder next fight: Former WBC heavyweight champion to face Robert Helenius in October
After two straight knockout losses to Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder is ready to return to the ring in pursuit of getting back on the winning track. Wilder will face Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Oct. 15, Premier Boxing Champions announced on Wednesday. The fight will air live on Fox PPV.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder: “Anthony Joshua looks more broken”
By Allan Fox: Deontay Wilder says Anthony Joshua looks broken from his loss to Oleksandr Usyk last September. Wilder feels that Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs looks like he’s changed since the defeat. For that reason, Wilder is picking unified heavyweight champion Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) to beat Joshua again...
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder “might get beat against Helenius” says Eddie Hearn
By Chris Williams: Eddie Hearn worries that Deontay Wilder could get beat by Robert Helenius in his next fight on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Hearn doesn’t like the idea of former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder (42-2-1, 41 KOs) facing the dangerous puncher Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) in his first fight back from a year-long layoff, and you can’t blame him.
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder takes on Robert Helenius on FOX PPV on Oct.15th
By Huck Allen: Deontay Wilder will be battling the dangerous puncher Robert Helenius on October 15th in his comeback fight in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. In the co-feature bout, former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant fights...
‘Is he going to be aggressive enough?’ Boxing legend Evander Holyfield tells Anthony Joshua to fight Oleksandr Usyk like a 'big brother’, and make the champion feel his weight in rematch
Evander Holyfield said Anthony Joshua must fight like Oleksandr Usyk is his 'big brother' in their highly anticipated rematch for the world title on Saturday. AJ is set to be more aggressive in his boxing style this weekend, after losing the initial bout in London by unanimous decision. Holyfield, the...
‘I think he’s finished’ - Tyson Fury’s trainer SugarHill Steward shoots down Derek Chisora’s attempts to face Gypsy King after chance meeting in Saudi Arabia, and says the WBC champion won’t face anybody
Derek Chisora met up with Tyson Fury's trainer SugarHill Steward in Saudi Arabia - and wanted to know when the Manchester-born fighter would be back in the ring. With much of the boxing world gathered in one place ahead of Anthony Joshua against Oleksandr Usyk, it is no surprise that two leading names crossed paths.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 fighter hospitalized, pulled from Aug. 20 PPV event in Salt Lake City
The UFC 278 fight card will see its second major change in less than a week. The flyweight bout between Shanna Young and Miranda Maverick was canceled earlier this morning after “The Shanimal” was hospitalized with complications from cutting weight, leaving Maverick without an opponent for this Sat. night (Aug. 20) in Salt Lake City.
MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on: “We found emails from managers to the UFC brass saying their fighters will actually take LESS money than offered”
Nate Quarry says Luke Rockhold’s comments about the UFC using ‘mafioso tactics’ are spot on. The 50 year old former UFC fighter, Quarry, has responded to recent comments Luke Rockhold made on fighter pay in the organization. It was Luke Rockhold who stated, when talking about fighter...
MMAmania.com
Dehydrated Paulo Costa goes nuts on USADA for drawing blood during UFC 278 weigh cut: ‘I don’t need this!’
UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa had something to prove at the UFC 278 weigh ins on Friday in Salt Lake City after failing to make weight for his UFC Vegas 41 headliner last October. So “The Eraser” was putting every effort into making the division limit during the wee hours of the morning when an unexpected knock came at the door of his hotel room.
BoxingNews24.com
LIVE: Usyk vs Joshua 2 Weigh In
Unified Heavyweight World Champion Oleksandr Usyk will put his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO World Titles on the line against Anthony Joshua in the coastal city of Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday August 20 and LIVE on DAZN. One of the biggest Heavyweight rematches in the history of...
CBS Sports
Vasiliy Lomachenko next fight: Former lightweight champion expected to face Jamaine Ortiz in October
One of boxing's best is set for his return to the ring as Vasiliy Lomachenko will face Jamaine Ortiz in October, according to multiple reports. The news comes after Lomachenko returned to the United States from his native Ukraine, where he taken up arms in defense of Russia's invasion of the country.
Fight fans react after Carla Esparza books first title defense opposite Weili Zhang: “Well, that reign didn’t last long”
Fight fans have reacted to the news that Carla Esparza will defend the UFC strawweight championship against Weili Zhang. Ever since her controversial win over Rose Namajunas earlier this year, fans have been wondering what the next step is going to be for Carla Esparza. The veteran, who was the first ever champion in the weight class, is a legend in the strawweight division and is now a two-time champ as a result of her second triumph against ‘Thug Rose’.
Anthony Joshua desperate to avoid line in the sand with Usyk rematch
British fighter would join likes of Ali and Lewis with victory – but many predict a defeat that will prompt retirement calls. The weather in Jeddah is seasonably hot. Temperatures in the mid-to-high-30s and high levels of humidity have made Saudi Arabia’s city by the Red Sea a stifling place to be this week for those not used to such conditions. And for one visitor in particular it could be proving too much given he already has other reasons for feeling the heat.
CBS Sports
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight start time: Live stream, how to watch, TV channel, undercard
On Saturday, Anthony Joshua will be looking for revenge when he rematches WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The native of Ukraine upset Joshua this past September, dominating the action over 12 rounds to take the titles. This time, Usyk will enter the ring as the favorite. Usyk...
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Comments / 2