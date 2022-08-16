ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Little Anita's to open in former Juan Jaime's spot in Chandler

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46P3MD_0hJNladh00

Albuquerque-based restaurant Little Anita’s will be opening its first Arizona location in the former Juan Jaime’s spot at 2510 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler. This New Mexican restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner options, with enchiladas, burritos, nachos, sopaipillas and more. The company plans to open numerous other locations in Arizona as well. No opening date has been announced. www.littleanitas.com

