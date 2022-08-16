The Real’s Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton welcome first child via surrogate & reveal baby’s gender & name

ADRIENNE Bailon has welcomed her first child with her husband, Israel Houghton.

The Real star has announced the surprise baby news with a sweet social media post about the newborn, including the little one’s gender and name.

The Real’s Adrienne Bailon welcomed her first child with her husband, Israel Houghton Credit: Instagram/Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne and Israel have named their baby boy Ever James Credit: Getty

On Tuesday, Adrienne shared a black-and-white photo of her holding newborn, with husband Israel right by her side.

She wrote: “Our baby boy is here and we are so in love!”

The Cheetah Girls star added: “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging.

“But God is true to His word and His promises.

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”

Elsewhere in the caption, the new mom revealed the baby’s gender – sharing they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

She and her husband chose the name Ever James.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage,” the 38-year-old wrote.

The Real host continued: “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey.

“He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton.”

Adrienne and Israel got married in Paris in November 2016 after less than a year of dating.

She is also a stepmother to Israel's four children from a previous relationship – daughters Mariah and Lillie and sons Jordan and Sonny

A LONG JOURNEY

In 2018, Adrienne opened up about the pregnancy challenges she was facing.

On her talk show, she shared: “It isn’t what I thought it would be.

“I think so many people are very insensitive to that, in the sense [that] I know you guys are like, ‘Is she pregnant?’ ‘Her face is fuller.’”

She continued: “I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away.

“I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.

“I’ve had to come to peace with that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that, but it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating.”

While opening about her struggles, she said she still thought of herself as a 19-year-old Cheetah Girl but this forced her to realized she’s in her 30s.

“I can feel as youthful as I want in the inside and in my heart, but my ovaries are what they are and that sucks to hear that,” Adrienne said.

Adrienne and Israel got married in 2016 Credit: Getty