ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Real’s Adrienne Bailon and husband Israel Houghton welcome first child via surrogate & reveal baby’s gender & name

By Rachael Ellenbogen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmSwt_0hJNlYp700

ADRIENNE Bailon has welcomed her first child with her husband, Israel Houghton.

The Real star has announced the surprise baby news with a sweet social media post about the newborn, including the little one’s gender and name.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S2Z0y_0hJNlYp700
The Real’s Adrienne Bailon welcomed her first child with her husband, Israel Houghton Credit: Instagram/Adrienne Bailon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nBnzh_0hJNlYp700
Adrienne and Israel have named their baby boy Ever James Credit: Getty

On Tuesday, Adrienne shared a black-and-white photo of her holding newborn, with husband Israel right by her side.

She wrote: “Our baby boy is here and we are so in love!”

The Cheetah Girls star added: “If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging.

“But God is true to His word and His promises.

“We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months.”

Elsewhere in the caption, the new mom revealed the baby’s gender – sharing they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

She and her husband chose the name Ever James.

“He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage,” the 38-year-old wrote.

The Real host continued: “All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude. Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey.

“He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep! #HappilyEverHoughton.”

Adrienne and Israel got married in Paris in November 2016 after less than a year of dating.

She is also a stepmother to Israel's four children from a previous relationship – daughters Mariah and Lillie and sons Jordan and Sonny

A LONG JOURNEY

In 2018, Adrienne opened up about the pregnancy challenges she was facing.

On her talk show, she shared: “It isn’t what I thought it would be.

“I think so many people are very insensitive to that, in the sense [that] I know you guys are like, ‘Is she pregnant?’ ‘Her face is fuller.’”

She continued: “I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away.

“I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me and it just hasn’t happened that way.

“I’ve had to come to peace with that it’ll happen when it’s God’s timing and I believe in that and I have faith in all of that, but it can be really discouraging and it can be really frustrating.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xkNie_0hJNlYp700https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QSw8B_0hJNlYp700

While opening about her struggles, she said she still thought of herself as a 19-year-old Cheetah Girl but this forced her to realized she’s in her 30s.

“I can feel as youthful as I want in the inside and in my heart, but my ovaries are what they are and that sucks to hear that,” Adrienne said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9yzS_0hJNlYp700
Adrienne and Israel got married in 2016 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gWm4b_0hJNlYp700
They got hitched after less than a year of dating Credit: Getty

Comments / 7

Related
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Congratulates Rob’s Ex Adrienne Bailon On Birth Of 1st Baby

Khloe Kardashian has a lot more in common with Adrienne Bailon than just Rob Kardashian! On August 16, Khloe, 38 — who recently had a baby boy via surrogate with Tristan Thompson, 31 — congratulated Adrienne, 38, on the birth of her newborn baby boy, who was also just born via surrogate! Clearly, there is no bad blood left over from when Adrienne split with Rob in 2009 after dating for only two years.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Israel Houghton
Person
Adrienne Bailon
SheKnows

Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Gets New Braids & Shares Her Hair Transformation in the Cutest Video

Click here to read the full article. Gabrielle Union’s 4-year-old daughter Kaavia is a dancer, a singer, and now a beauty influencer! The toddler known as Shady Baby recently had her hair done and we can’t stop watching her adorable hair transformation. Kaavia, whom Union shares with husband Dwyane Wade, got braids at One by Wankaya, and shared the cutest video of the before-and-after look. The video starts with footage of Kaavia’s curly natural hair. As the camera pans around, it suddenly jumps to the finished look, and she is so beautiful! Her hair is in braids with two purple bows...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HipHopDX.com

Xzibit Says 'There Will Be Blood' On Estranged Wife's Hands For Claiming He's Stashing Millions

Xzibit’s divorce from Krista Joiner is beginning to look a lot like Dr. Dre’s split from Nicole Young — ugly. On Sunday (July 24), Xzibit’s estranged wife claimed his brother Jason told her he was stashing millions in cash, which she only assumed was to stop her from getting her hands on it. She also accused her soon-to-be ex of being forced to beg him for gas money, food and haircuts for their son.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'I'm Not Kim': Kid Cudi Fires Back At Frenemy Kanye West After Rapper 'Used His Power' To Trash Him, Says There's No Turning Back

Rapper Kid Cudi finally addressed his long-standing beef with friend-turned-nemesis Kanye West, slamming the rapper for using his "power" and platform to "f--- with me." The Day 'n' Nite lyricist, 38, went off about the Yeezy designer's actions in an explosive new tell-all interview, revealing his side of the story after their falling out in February.Radar can confirm that drama kicked off after West, 45, removed Cudi's contributions from his Donda 2 album over the Pursuit of Happiness hitmaker's friendship with Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian in the wake of Ye's split from the Skims founder. He revealed that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Jordan#Surrogate#Real
urbanbellemag.com

Former ‘Married to Medicine’ Husband Dr. Gregory Lunceford Engaged?

Dr. Gregory Lunceford and Quad Webb’s divorce was very controversial. “Married to Medicine” star Quad Webb was very open about her marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford on the show. They clashed over many things. One topic that was a sore spot for them was having children. Gregory wanted to be a parent. However, Quad said she had reservations. For her, it didn’t make sense for them to bring children into the world when they were having so many issues in their marriage. And most of the time they struggled to get along. Regardless, they did try to work out their issues. They asked for help from other couples they formed friendships with. Plus, therapy was also something they utilized to see if they could get to the root of their problems.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Page Six

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne gives rare glimpse of her baby bump

Kelly Osbourne shared a rare baby bump update three months after announcing her pregnancy. The “Osbournes” alum, 37, posted an Instagram Story photo Wednesday showing her reflection in a window. Osbourne’s budding belly could be seen as she enjoyed a sunny pool day. The former reality star shared another picture from what looked to be a potential babymoon, writing, “It’s time for a massage.” Osbourne did not show her bump when she revealed her pregnancy in May. “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why,” she captioned a selfie...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Kendra Robinson Reveals Where She Stands with Yung Joc Amid LHHATL Drama & Rumors

Yung Joc has been accused of cheating on Kendra Robinson. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” fans have a lot to say about the recent episode. Yung Joc and Kendra Robinson’s relationship was the focal point. Spice found out that a friend may have a very long history with Joc. In fact, she told Spice that she has allegedly been messing around with Joc for 14 years. And although things have allegedly been on and off between them, she feels like their connection will hold up regardless of whether he is married or not. Spice then brought her friend around the others. She told Karlie Redd that the last time she for sure hooked up with Joc was allegedly back in 2020.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Keenen Ivory Wayans's Daughter Just Got Married And Jordyn Woods Was A Bridesmaid

While it's unclear if Nala's famous parents were present, she was supported by good girlfriends and bridesmaids, including Jordyn Woods. Jordyn Woods and her boyfriend, NBA star Karl Anthony Towns, are still going strong. The two were spotted in Italy taking part in an extra special wedding. Woods was on bridesmaid duties for her bestie, 26-year-old Nala Wayans, who was marrying longtime boyfriend William Robillard Cole, the founder and CEO of independent management company WRC MGMT. The wedding took place in stunning Lake Como, located in Italy, on August 13.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Linda Evangelista reveals her face, jaw and neck were taped on cover of British Vogue: ‘Creating dreams’

Linda Evangelista has revealed that her face, jaw and neck were taped for her British Vogue cover shoot while opening up about the lasting physical and mental impacts of the CoolSculpting procedure that she says left her “permanently disformed”.The supermodel, 57, who appears on the September issue of British Vogue, discussed the editing, retouching and makeup artistry tricks that went into the photo shoot in the accompanying interview.“That’s not my jaw and neck in real life - and I can’t walk around with tape and elastics everywhere,” Evangelista said of the photos, which see her face taped by makeup...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
682K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy