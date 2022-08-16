ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Heche Revealed the Stars She Wanted To Play Her in a Movie About Her Life

By Samantha Whidden
 3 days ago
Weeks before she passed away after sustaining major injuries from a car crash, actress Anne Heche had shared exactly which stars she actually wanted to play her in a movie about her life.

Entertainment Weekly reports in a posthumously-released Behind the Velvet Rope podcast interview clip, Anne Heche spoke about sharing her real-life story on the big screen. She then discussed which actresses she wanted to play a young version of herself. “Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell,” Heche declared. “I’ve already thought about it. The two of them share a personality ability to face the world in a way that… I feel like I have, and I would want to be portrayed.”

Anne Heche also described Cyrus as being a great actress. She then stated she was particularly ‘enamored” with Cyrus’ Hannah Montana portrayal. “I’ve seen her Hannah Montana,” Heche continued. “To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she’s been – going from Disney into, you know ‘Wrecking Ball’. The way she moves, the way she sings, her voice her compassion. She f—ing loves everyone.”

Anne Heche then praised Cyrus for her ability to get out on stage and perform a cappella. “That would be the way that I would see a pure artist engaging in the world.”

Anne Heche Says Kristen Bell Gave Her A Second Emmy Nomination

Meanwhile, Anne Heche drew her attention to the other actress she would consider playing her on-screen. She and Kristen Bell previously co-starred in the 2004 Lifetime movie, Gracie’s Choice.

Kristen Bell gave me my second Emmy nomination,” Heche explained. “Kristen again felt like a reflection to me. Her ability to tell [a] story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing, and humor… I see myself a lot in her. I don’t think it’s any mistake that I played her mom [in Gracie’s Choice] and now I want her to play me.”

Anne Heche went on to joke that she could now play her mother in the film as well. “Ooh, b—! That would get some ratings.”

Along with discussing a potential film about her life, Anne Heche shared her thoughts about writing a follow-up book to her 2001 memoir, Call Me Crazy. The book would be called Call Me Sane. It would notably follow her journey to move beyond trauma and abuse as she helped others do the same.

“You go, ‘OK, how can I get into a system of reclaiming my identity, helping others to find theirs, and giving us some steps and some processes and practices that could help us reidentify with ourselves more quickly, with a little less pain, and with support around you that can answer some questions?’” She explained. “That’s who I am.”

Outsider.com

