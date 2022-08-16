Win total projections up for Eagles, Commanders; Cardinals slide

Related
Urban Meyer lands another job after flunking with Jacksonville Jaguars
Few anticipated that Urban Meyer would be searching for a new job just one year after the Jacksonville Jaguars hired
Matt Patricia looks like Patriots offensive play caller as QB Mac Jones makes preseason debut
Matt Patricia was calling plays when QB Mac Jones and the Patriots starting offensive unit started Friday night’s preseason game against the Panthers.
Houston Astros’ MLB MVP contender Yordan Alvarez hospitalized after exiting game with illness
The Houston Astros experienced a frightening moment on Friday night when their MVP contending slugger Yordan Alvarez had to leave
Chester and Lancaster High football teams prepare for weekend game after unexpected outage
It didn’t end with a blowout, it ended with a blackout. The Chester and Lancaster football game will start again Saturday afternoon after an unexpected outage.
The Advocate & Democrat
Sweetwater, TN
499
Followers
749
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT
The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.https://www.advocateanddemocrat.com/
Comments / 0