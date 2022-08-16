If you're like us, you just finished binging all eight episodes of "The Bear" and are desperately craving an Italian beef sandwich from a real Chicago deli. Only problem? You don't live in Chicago, and a road trip isn't in the cards. Don't worry: We've got you covered. Here's an authentic, Chicago-style Italian beef recipe, just like the one from "The Bear" protagonist Carmen Berzatto (aka Carmy). This recipe is made for just four sandwiches, so no need to panic over 200 pounds of beef (and no sleeping in the kitchen, either). For a shortcut, the giardiniera can be pre-made, but we highly recommend trying your hand at this from-scratch version — especially if you can't get your hands on a good Chicago-style relish. It's easy, mostly hands-off, and totally delicious. You'll be using it on every sandwich after this one, too.

