Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest
Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
How Ruffles Just Made History With Its New Chip Flavor
The sports industry has been making alliances with non-sports brands for well over a century. As far back as 1870, tobacco companies featured collectable cards on the inside of cigarette packs that depicted popular sports stars of the day (per Open Media UK). Less than 60 years later, Coca-Cola became the first official sponsor of the inaugural Olympic Games, giving way to partnerships including the Super Bowl and Anheuser-Busch and Serena Williams and JUST Egg, among countless others.
Wendy's Just Announced Major Changes Are Coming
As generations change, so do food and beverage companies. After about decade or so in business, rebranding is an important step to ensure your businesses' success continues, according to T.E. Digital. Apple has rebranded three times, Pepsi has rebranded on 11 occasions, and Starbucks has changed things up four times. Another example is Taco Bell's upgrade in 2016. According to Lippincott, the brand made its bell logo more recognizable and customizable with a modern sans-serif font for the name.
Outback Steakhouse's New Combo Meals Include A Nashville Staple
A menu item from Nashville may seem out of place at the Australian-themed Outback Steakhouse, but when you dive into the restaurant's history, it's really not. Despite the Aussie voiceovers in the commercials and menu items that have some Australian buzz words like "mate" and "kookaburra," Outback captures the American stereotypes of Australia, not the actual cuisine (via LA Weekly). Though the chain has never claimed to serve authentic Australian dishes, the marketing can be a bit misleading, especially when Aussie natives visit the restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authentic Chicago-Style Italian Beef Sandwich Recipe
If you're like us, you just finished binging all eight episodes of "The Bear" and are desperately craving an Italian beef sandwich from a real Chicago deli. Only problem? You don't live in Chicago, and a road trip isn't in the cards. Don't worry: We've got you covered. Here's an authentic, Chicago-style Italian beef recipe, just like the one from "The Bear" protagonist Carmen Berzatto (aka Carmy). This recipe is made for just four sandwiches, so no need to panic over 200 pounds of beef (and no sleeping in the kitchen, either). For a shortcut, the giardiniera can be pre-made, but we highly recommend trying your hand at this from-scratch version — especially if you can't get your hands on a good Chicago-style relish. It's easy, mostly hands-off, and totally delicious. You'll be using it on every sandwich after this one, too.
The Key Ingredient That Fuels Ree Drummond's Family Dinners
If you're a regular in the kitchen, whipping up quick family favorites every night, there's a strong chance you're familiar with Ree Drummond. Not only has the popular chef written countless accessible cookbooks, but she's also hosted cozy at-home Food Network cooking show "The Pioneer Woman" since 2011 (via IMDb).
Reddit Is Cracking Up Over An Aldi Pizza Mistake
All in all, Aldi is a pretty popular grocery chain. Some of the Aldi products in the fan hall of fame include Benton's cookies, Friendly Farms almond milk, and Stonemill Everything Bagel Seasoning. However, while some food products rise and fall in popularity, others maintain fairly consistent popularity over the years. You know, like Mama Cozzi's Take and Bake pizzas.
The Unique Potato Dish At Martha Stewart's Vegas Restaurant
Earlier this month, Martha Stewart fans got word of the grand opening of the celeb's debut restaurant in Las Vegas. The Bedford By Martha Stewart joins the ranks of other celebrity eateries in the building — including Gordon Ramsay Steak and Bobby's Burgers By Bobby Flay — and it just might be the most exciting thing to hit the Paris Las Vegas hotel since Jim Steinman's "Bat Out of Hell" mashup musical. As you might guess from the name, the restaurant is bent on bringing "New York to life in Las Vegas," per a press release.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Burger Challenge That Might Leave You Gasping For Breath
You've probably seen food challenges in restaurants before. These challenges usually consist of being able to eat an absurdly large amount of food within a given time limit in exchange for a free meal and either a t-shirt or your photo hung on the wall. It's something you would never do unless you were very hungry and very bold. But some truly impressive challenges must be seen to be believed, alongside the idea that someone could rise to the challenge and win.
Costco Fans Are Running To Grab These Biscoff Cookies
Ever since Delta started serving Lotus Biscoff cookies on flights in the 1980s (via the Delta Flight Museum), a flight without the crunchy cookie bursting with warm spices may feel incomplete for passengers. Instead of judging the quality of a flight based on turbulence, they might remember it as good or bad based on whether they got to eat cookies. In fact, when United Airlines announced that it was replacing the speculoos flavored cookie with Oreos, Eater contributor Lesley Suter wrote a strongly worded article about how the airline just lost a customer. "In case United's second-to-last rating among domestic airlines wasn't reason enough to fly with someone else, this move has sealed the deal for me," said Suter.
The Real Story Behind The Betty Crocker Logo
There are some brand logo parts that you could separate from their accompanying text and many Americans could still identify them, like the Arby's hat and McDonald's Golden Arches. The iconic red wooden spoon of the Betty Crocker logo could rank among those items, too. The logo's creation is a simple story of putting what ends up sounding like an obvious twist on an existing concept, as tends to be the case with most successful logos.
The New Taco Bell Addition That's Basically Another Pizza
When Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza rose from the ashes in May of 2022 (two years after the brand announced the item's permanent demise), fans were elated. So elated, in fact, that they wiped out the coveted menu item's entire supply in less than three weeks. While the chain would normally just order more ingredients to suit customers' insatiable demand for crispy flour tortillas topped with seasoned beef, refried beans, and pizza fixings, there was a larger issue at hand: a backed-up supply chain holding the dish's primary components hostage.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Valerie Bertinelli's Adorable Cat Pic Is Turning Heads On Twitter
Valerie Bertinelli is a versatile actress with a career that spans from the series "One Day at a Time" in 1975 to her most recent series where she starred alongside Betty White in "Hot in Cleveland." However, acting isn't her only love — she also has a love of cooking. She's been on several cooking shows, such as "Kids Baking Championship", and the host of her own cooking show on Food Network's "Valerie's Home Cooking" (via IMDB).
PETS・
Dutch Bros' Summer Menu Just Got An Unexpected New Drink
Restaurant Business reported that brands keep making our favorite fall flavors available sooner and sooner — so much so it seems easy to forget we're still in the midst of summer. Aside from the article noting that 7-Eleven blasted open pumpkin season with its August 5 release of fall-themed coffees, several other companies have launched fall-influenced treats this month. But while Cracker Barrel has been busy announcing its fall desserts and Halo Top has been preoccupied with its returning fall ice cream flavor, Dutch Bros has been taking a stand.
Fast Mexican Black Beans Recipe
Whether you're looking for a full meal or side dish, beans — any type of beans – are always the answer. The tasty morsels are protein-packed and ready to take on just about any flavor profile. They're most delicious, of course, when you take a savory approach, and even better when you throw in a little spice. That's exactly the approach that recipe developer Catherine Brookes took with her quick Mexican-style black beans recipe. She describes the end result as being "smoky and spicy with a hint of garlic and tomato."
Diva Q Teaches Us The Keys To Barbecuing With Whiskey - Exclusive
Danielle "Diva Q" Bennett comes from a long line of strong females with solid culinary skills. "Both my mother and my grandmother are kickass strong women," the pit master spilled in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "My mother was a scotch and water drinker and my grandmother was a whiskey drinker. I inherited both of those things, naturally."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Aldi Just Teased Its Fall Food Lineup On Twitter
As far as seasonal food items go, fall seems to get the most hype. Desserts and savory food items are like Cinderella's carriage and turn into pumpkins, warm spices fill the air ... it's just a comforting time of year. Trader Joe's and Aldi know how to play into this seasonal excitement, leading you to impulse buy left and right (per ConnectPOS). One of the key differences between seasonal shopping at TJ's versus Aldi is that TJ's seasonal items stay on the shelves for a few weeks, while at Aldi, you may only see the item for one week and one week only (via Real Simple).
Why An Avocado Hack Is Causing An Uproar On TikTok
Avocado toast is synonymous with brunch culture. It has become an instant classic despite only coming into popularity in the 2010s. Made with just some smashed avocados, a few spices, a sturdy slice of bread, and maybe a runny egg if you're feeling fancy, it's a simple brunch fare staple. The price of avocado toast at restaurants doesn't always reflect the simplicity of the dish, though. When factoring in the labor and utility costs that go into running a restaurant, plus the varying degrees of ingredient quality, avocado toast can suddenly cost double digits despite being a fraction of the price to make at home (via LinkedIn).
Marcus Samuelsson's Star-Studded Throwback Has Instagram Thrilled
Marcus Samuelsson knows how to give the people what they want. America's second favorite Swedish chef (Samuelsson was born in Ethiopia, and grew up in Sweden, according to CNBC) has long been jockeying for first position in the hearts and minds of America, but the competition is fierce. The number one spot goes to The Swedish Chef, of course, of Muppets fame, who has been winning popularity contests and making pöpcørn shrimp since he first came on the scene in 1975 (per The Smithsonian). Hurdy gurdy to you, Swedish Chef, because Samuelsson is coming for you!
How You Can Get Cast On Andrew Zimmern's Family Dinner
Like his late friend Anthony Bourdain, Andrew Zimmern has a yen for travel and a gift for connecting with people onscreen. The food personality may have laid his nominal series "Bizarre Foods" to rest, but his career in food television is far from over. In addition to appearing as a judge on "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend" — on which he ate a meal so good he cried — and inspiring camping trips on his OutdoorChannel show "Andrew Zimmern's Wild Game Kitchen," he also hosts "Andrew Zimmern's Family Dinner," whose second season ran on Magnolia Network through March 2022.
Mashed
141K+
Followers
37K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0