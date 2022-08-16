Read full article on original website
Adena, Lifeline of Ohio partnership reaches donation milestone
CHILLICOTHE, OH – When it comes to educating patients on the benefits of placenta donation, Adena Health System has proven it can deliver. Less than two years after Adena began partnering with Lifeline of Ohio and collected its first placenta donation, leaders of the organ procurement organization were back on the Adena Regional Medical Center campus recently to celebrate the 100th donation at the Health System. Of the 19 Ohio hospitals that now take part in what has become a growing program for Lifeline of Ohio, Adena is just the fourth to hit that milestone number.
Adena awards scholarships to fair grand champions
CHILLICOTHE, OH – County fair season across southern Ohio brings families, friends and neighbors together to enjoy the fun and festivities at the highly anticipated annual events. It is also the culmination for many area youths who have dedicated their time, financial resources and passion into learning, raising and exhibiting various market animals. The best of those market projects are awarded grand champion status by fair judges.
Investiture ceremony held for SSCC president
The investiture for Dr. Nicole Roades, the sixth president at Southern State Community College, was held Monday, Aug. 15 in the Edward K. Daniels Memorial Auditorium on the Central Campus in Hillsboro. Dr. Nicole Roades assumed the presidency on July 1, 2022 following Dr. Kevin Boys who held the position...
Wendy’s linked to Ohio E. coli outbreak
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An E. coli outbreak sickening people in Ohio may have something to do with an ingredient at a fast food chain. Ohio has seen 19 people infected with E. coli O157 at the last update on Aug. 17, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. In total, 37 people have […]
Ohio’s on the decline for new COVID-19 cases
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 24,067 COVID-19 cases for the past week, ending a streak of week-over-week rising infections. While less than the previous week, Ohio has seen more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week six times in a row. The state broke 3 million all-time cases last week. The level of spread […]
FCPH: COVID community risk level remains ‘high’
Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has received reports of 65 new COVID cases, four new hospitalizations, and 74 new recoveries in the past seven days. At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to FCPH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported. For more detailed data, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov and view the COVID dashboard.
Wiseman receives FCRTA scholarship
Cindy Sagar, member of the Fayette County Retired Teachers Association Scholarship Committee, recently presented Kassie Wiseman with the 2022 FCRTA Scholarship.
City of Chillicothe Getting Part of Ohio Opioid Settlement
The City of Chillicothe has received nearly $27-thousand as part of the One Ohio Opioid Settlement. According to a Council request from the city auditor's office, the $26,936 payment is the first of 18 total payments that may vary in dollar-amounts each year. The money is part of more than...
$389,671 in missing money returned at Ohio State Fair
The Division of Unclaimed Funds participates in the Ohio State Fair every year, setting up shop in the Department of Commerce booth to help reunite Ohioans with their lost or forgotten money.
4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
‘Student-run’ credit union coming to WCHCS
Atomic Credit Union, Fayette County’s newest financial institution, has partnered with the Washington Court House City School District to bring a “student-run” credit union into three of the district’s four instructional buildings this school year. Cherry Hill will have a credit union in the school, but...
Commission on Aging lunch & activities
The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 22-26 is as follows:. Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers. Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, fruit, vanilla wafers. WEDNESDAY. Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice. THURSDAY. Chili, peanut...
Ohio-based pizza chain opening two new Central Ohio locations
Why settle for one new pizzeria, when we can have two?. King’s Grand Central, a popular Junction City-based pizza chain with multiple locations in southeast Ohio is inching closer to Columbus. The eatery, which first opened in 1995 and is well-known for offering two different signature sauces, recently opened...
Invisible Ground: Revisualizing a Lost Southeast Ohio
Take a tour of a deep-diving multimedia project that utilizes audio, augmented reality, visual elements, and place-based storytelling to engage people in the history of their Southeast Ohio communities and beyond. Our guest is creator and producer Brian Koscho, a resident of Athens, Ohio, who makes podcasts of his discoveries and has been obsessed with Ohio history for much of his life. Koscho recently received his MFA in Communication Media Arts at Ohio University, focusing on audio storytelling, publication design, and public history. His Invisible Ground series can be found on Apple podcasts. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
WCHCS capital improvement projects underway
The Washington Court House City School District has been working on multiple capital improvement projects, with several more to be completed at a later date. Becky Mullins, treasurer at WCHCS, spoke with the Record-Herald about these capital improvement projects. “I’ve been treasurer for nine years, and I knew when I...
Second cancer battle claims life of Columbus firefighter
Watch NBC4’s segment about the Wortmans from 2018 the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus firefighter who put more than three decades into his job has died after a second battle with cancer. The Columbus Division of Fire shared the news of Doug Wortman’s passing on Saturday. “He dedicated 33 years to the […]
CDC investigating E. coli cases in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — An investigation is underway by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of an E. coli outbreak in Ohio and Michigan. Clark County Combined Health District said that they discovered two cases of E. coli and those cases are currently being investigated by the CDC. The […]
Two Ohio kids competing for 2022 USA Mullet Championships
Two Ohio kids are among the top finalists in the USA Mullet Championships. William Dale Ramsey of Pataskala, Ohio, and Jameson Redd of Delaware, Ohio are among two of the 25 finalists for the kid’s mullet championships. Voting for the Championship started on Monday, and a day after voting, William Dale Ramsey is currently in […]
Hand grenade ‘inert training device’ in Nelsonville
NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Streets have re-opened in Nelsonville after a suspected hand grenade was found to be an inert training device. The city closed Myers Street after what was thought to be a hand grenade was found in a car. Myers Street between Watkins and Monroe Streets was closed, the Nelsonville Police Department said […]
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Ross County Tomorrow
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Ross County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI- related fatal crashes in...
