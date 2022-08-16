Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Three inmates charged with new felonies for alleged jail assault
The man charged with murder for a 2019 fatal shooting on McHenry Street is facing a new felony along with two other suspects for an alleged assault in the Christian County Jail. Personnel at the Christian County Jail on August 2 charged 21-year old Robert Torian, 19-year old Isaiah Campbell...
whopam.com
East 18th St. shooting suspect arraigned in circuit court
Arraignment was held in Christian Circuit Court Wednesday morning for 29-year old Taraneisha Quarles of Hopkinsville, who allegedly shot a man June 22 on East 18th Street. Attorney Jarrod Jackson entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Quarles and Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jerad Smith says he’ll be turning over all evidence soon.
whvoradio.com
Judge Issues Warning To Reckless Homicide Defendent
The judge in the Robert Jackson reckless homicide case cautioned him Wednesday concerning possible bond violations. Judge Andrew Self told Jackson in Christian Circuit Court that he has what he believes is a less than ideal report from Davis McGregor of the Christian County Alternative Services that indicates Jackson has gone to places he isn’t supposed to go without proper approval or communication.
whopam.com
Woman facing multiple charges following Christian Co. pursuit
A Crestwood resident is facing multiple charges in Christian County, following a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning. According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Tyler DeArmond was patrolling in the area of Dawson Springs Road in an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle—when the sheriff found a vehicle matching the description of the stolen one, he attempted to make contact with the driver. That’s when the vehicle reportedly sped off, leading deputies on a pursuit that reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged After Dawson Springs Road Pursuit
A woman was charged with trafficking drugs and fleeing from law enforcement on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Thursday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Sheriff Tyler DeArmond attempted to stop a vehicle that fit the description of a stolen vehicle on Dawson springs Road near Pleasant Green Church Road and the driver 43-year-old Stephanie Newell fled at speeds of almost 100 mph.
Motel attack hospitalizes victim in Muhlenberg County
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — Police say a man was arrested after a victim was injured in an attack at the Central Motel earlier this month. The incident happened on Saturday, August 6 around 3:17 p.m. The Central City Police officer who responded said they found the victim who was struck in the head with […]
actionnews5.com
Tenn. prison visitor charged with murder for allegedly smuggling drugs
DICKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - A visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction facility, and will face murder charges. The visitor, Rachal Dollard was taken into custody this weekend by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department. According to TDOC, Dollard allegedly passed drugs...
Woman charged with murder after inmate overdoses
Rachal Dollard was taken into custody by TDOC special agents and the Dickson County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from a sealed indictment in Hickman County.
wkdzradio.com
Police Ask For Help Locating Vehicle After Hopkinsville Shooting
Police ask for help locating a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting on Central Avenue in Hopkinsville that damaged vehicles and a home Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car, and two SUVs, along with a home were hit several times in a shooting just after 7 pm.
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Logan County Murder
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police say on Saturday, August 13, 2022 the Logan County Sheriff’s Office asked them to investigate the shooting death of Specialist Joshua D. Burks who was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division Air Assault at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. The 20-year-old’s body was...
wkdzradio.com
Crofton Woman Charged With Identity Theft
A Crofton woman was charged with theft of identity after a traffic stop on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a passenger in a vehicle during the traffic stop 23-year-old Destiny Camplin gave law enforcement a family member’s name and birthday as her own.
whopam.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing cameras, solar panels
An arrest was made Thursday evening after a man was caught on camera allegedly stealing items at a home on Annette Court. Hopkinsville police arrested 30-year old Scott Schobeloch of Hopkinsville for felony theft, with a report saying he took cameras and solar panels with a combined value of about $1,400 over the period of several weeks from a home in the 600 block of Annette.
wevv.com
Man accused of nearly hitting police officer after getting pulled over in Muhlenberg County
A man is behind bars in Muhlenberg County, Kentucky, after authorities say he nearly hit a police officer with his vehicle after getting pulled over. The Central City Police Department says one of its officers pulled Jimmy Bryant over late Tuesday night around 11:55 p.m. Police say that Bryant was...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Gun Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her gun stolen Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 9 mm Glock handgun was taken out of a vehicle sometime between March 2nd and August 3rd on Glass Avenue. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Nashville After Hopkinsville Crash
A wreck on West 7th Street in Hopkinsville sent a man to a Nashville hospital Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound motorcycle stopped for an emergency vehicle and was hit by a car behind him. The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a waiting helicopter that...
whvoradio.com
Two Severely Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County severely injured two people Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound car struck a truck that was parked on the side of the road with a construction worker in the back of the truck. The crash caused the construction...
whvoradio.com
Tools Reported Stolen At Hopkinsville Construction Site
Tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say several tools with a total value of $4,645 were taken sometime between December 22nd and August 11th. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful.
whopam.com
HPD investigating after car, home struck by gunfire
Hopkinsville police are investigating after gunfire struck a car and home Thursday night on Central Avenue near Walnut Street. It happened a few minutes after 7 p.m. when unknown suspects fired multiple rounds, hitting a home and car in the 1000 block of Central, according to the incident report, which says multiple spent shell casings and bullet fragments were recovered in the investigation.
wnky.com
Man arrested after car stolen from Russellville located in Tennessee
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. – The Russellville Police Department stated in a release Monday that a man was arrested after a stolen car was located. On Saturday, Aug. 13, the Russellville Police Department responded to Connor Street in reference to a complaint about a vehicle theft. According to authorities, the victim stated he hired a man on Connor Street to do some work on the vehicle, but when the victim went to check on the vehicle, it was no longer at the residence.
thunderboltradio.com
“Most Wanted” for TennCare Fraud finally arrested in Benton County
A Benton County woman, considered one of the “Most Wanted” for TennCare fraud, has been arrested after more than a year on the run. The Office of Inspector General says 39-year-old Lindsey Horner, of Big Sandy, is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services. Investigators say Horner...
