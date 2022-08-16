Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump walked out on ex-husband’s inauguration because she was horrified by poor seat, report says
Ivana Trump walked out on Donald Trump’s inauguration because she was horrified she had been assigned a “very bad seat”, according to a report. The former president’s late ex-wife was “in shock” at the seat she was given at the 2017 ceremony in Washington DC, says New York magazine.Ivana, who married Mr Trump in 1977 and divorced him in 1992, died last month at the age of 73 after falling at her New York City home.Massimo Gargia, who introduced Ivana to her fourth husband, Rossano Rubicondi, told New York magazine’s Intelligencer that she had been less than impressed when...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Rep. Adam Kinzinger says some of the documents recovered in the raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago may be 'so classified' they can't be revealed
Rep. Adam Kinzinger commented on calls for the Mar-a-Lago affidavit to be released to the public. Kinzinger said some information should not be released if it puts lives at risk. Classified documents were among the materials seized at Trump's home, according to court records. Rep. Adam Kinzinger said some of...
Mitt Romney says he isn't encouraging Liz Cheney to run for president: 'She would not become the nominee'
Mitt Romney says he no longer wants to encourage people to run for president, especially Liz Cheney, who he says won't "become the nominee."
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer
A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
Local Alabama GOP Branch Says Logo With KKK Imagery Was an ‘Error’
A local branch of the Alabama Republican Party put their foot in it over the weekend by posting an illustration of the GOP elephant to their Facebook page that very clearly featured Ku Klux Klan hoods. Lawrence County GOP Chairwoman Shanon Terry apologized Monday, blaming the offensive slip-up on some sloppy Googling. “A google search picture of a GOP elephant was used and later found to have hidden images that do not represent the views or beliefs of the Lawrence County Republican Party,” Terry wrote. “As chairman I take full responsibility for the error.” Ironically, the image was ripped from a 2020 Mother Jones article calling out racism within the party. “Shame on the Lawrence County Republican Party for this disgusting image,” tweeted Rep. Anthony Daniels (D-AL), putting the local chapter on blast.
Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s Florida estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence, asked directly if he had retained any classified information upon leaving office, told The Associated Press in an interview, “No, not to my knowledge.” Despite the inclusion of material marked “top secret” in the government’s list of items recovered from Mar-a-Lago, Pence said, “I honestly don’t want to prejudge it before until we know all the facts.”
Newsmax Host Snaps at Pence for Mulling Jan. 6 Testimony: ‘How Dare He!’
Newsmax host and staunch Trump defender Greg Kelly whined on Wednesday about former Vice President Mike Pence saying he would consider testifying before the House Jan. 6 committee if asked to do so. Pence, according to Kelly, shouldn’t appear, in part because the committee said “not a word” about Ashli...
‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah Nails Trump for Repeatedly Hiring Felons
Donald Trump has spent his career boasting that he only hires “the best people.” But as Trevor Noah pointed out Thursday night, an inordinate number of those people have ended up in prison. This week, Trump’s “No. 2 guy for the last 40 years,” Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty...
Lawmaker Tearily Explains Teen Almost Lost Uterus Because of Abortion Law He Voted For
A South Carolina lawmaker on Tuesday had to fight back tears as he explained that an anti-abortion law he’d voted for led to a young woman nearly losing her uterus, and even put her life at risk. Republican State Rep. Neal Collins told the state’s House Judiciary Committee that he’d lost sleep after learning about the case of a 19-year-old woman whose water broke after just 15 weeks of pregnancy. He said that because the fetus had a heartbeat, lawyers advised doctors that they could not remove the fetus, despite that being the recommended medical course of action. The young woman was discharged from hospital. “First, she’s going to pass this fetus in the toilet,” Collins said. “She’s going to have to deal with that on her own.” He added that a doctor told him that there was a “greater than 50 percent chance that she’s going to lose her uterus” and “there’s a 10 percent chance that she will develop sepsis and herself die.” “That weighs on me,” Collins added. “I voted for that bill. These are affecting people.”
Hold Your Horses, a Trump Indictment Isn’t a Sure Thing
Democrats and Republicans alike were transfixed with the drama of the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago, and many are waiting with bated breath to find out if Trump is in the crosshairs of an imminent indictment. That’s understandable, given that the question of whether or not the former president will finally...
Kim Jong Un Swaps Trump With Putin in Fervid New Bromance
SEOUL—Eat your heart out, Donald Trump. Your ex-love Kim Jong Un has found a new love interest in the form of your old pal, Vladimir Putin. The story of the budding Kim-Putin bromance is right there in expressions of mutual adoration on the occasion of “Liberation Day,” August 15, marking the Japanese surrender in World War II. Kim wished Putin “good health and big success in his responsible work for defending the sovereignty and interests of the country.” And Putin, on the same day, promised “to expand the comprehensive and constructive bilateral relations with common efforts.”
The New York Primary That’s Turned Into a ‘Horror Show’
It took an off-the-cuff tweet from a California congressman to encapsulate how ugly New York City’s most contested Democratic primary has become. Last week, Daniel Goldman, a leading contender to win Tuesday’s primary in New York’s 10th Congressional District, tweeted out an ad touting his top qualification for office: his experience as House Democrats’ lead counsel during the 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump.
Mike Pence Says He Would ‘Consider’ Testifying Before Jan. 6 Committee
Mike Pence says he would think about testifying before the House select committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol if he were invited to do so, according to reports. The former vice president—who came dangerously close to a mob chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021—was headlining a Politics and Eggs event in New Hampshire Wednesday morning when he was asked about the possibility of speaking to the committee. “I would consider it,” if there was an invitation to testify, Pence reportedly said. Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, previously testified to the Jan. 6 panel. Short later told ABC News that he believed there “would have been a massacre” if the rioters had gotten closer to Pence during the attack.
Dem Candidate Pisses Off Party Elders With Abortion Tweet
Less than a week out from her high-stakes primary election, progressive New York state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi is tripling down on her assertion that members of Congress “past child-bearing age” are too old to effectively fight for abortion rights. The comment, on Twitter in July, gained minimal traction...
Even Newsmax Is Giving Dr. Oz Grief for His Fancy Crudité Video
Things are going so poorly for Dr. Mehmet Oz that the Trump-endorsed Senate hopeful is now feeling the heat even from staunchly MAGA cable outlet Newsmax. Earlier this week, Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman trolled Oz over a resurfaced video from April in which the celebrity doctor strolled through a grocery store’s vegetable aisle and fretted over the costs of building a “crudité”—without the tequila, mind you. Oz also claimed he was shopping at “Wegners,” seemingly mashing up the names of two local supermarkets—Wegmans and Redner’s.
Putin Calls in ‘Organized Crime Syndicate’ to Shake Up Failing Army in Ukraine
Nearly six months into Russia’s bloody war against Ukraine, it appears Vladimir Putin has pinned his hopes for claiming victory on a self-described “organized crime syndicate” that is now trawling prisons for cold-blooded killers and deploying mercenaries to straighten out fed-up troops. That’s according to several explosive...
