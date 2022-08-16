Read full article on original website
geekwire.com
SEC sues Dragonchain, alleging that $16.5M in crypto sales were illegal securities offerings
Dragonchain, a cryptocurrency company based in Bellevue, Wash., was sued Tuesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission on allegations that it engaged in the illegal sale of unregistered securities through its 2017 initial coin offering and subsequent sales of its DRGN tokens totaling $16.5 million. The company, founded in 2017...
Police detective arrested with Genovese, Bonanno crime family members in New York
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Nine members and associates of two of New York City's organized crime families, including one police detective, were arrested Tuesday on gambling and racketeering charges. The list of those charged includes members of the Genovese and Bonanno crime families, according to the two indictments filed in...
Apple didn’t want to pay hourly workers for the time spent searching their bags. It has now settled a $30.5 million lawsuit
Apple store employees were forced to stay up to 45 minutes after work for security checks. A California judge has approved a $30.5 million settlement by Apple following a decade-long court battle after store employees were forced to stay after work for mandatory bag checks. Back in 2013 when the...
CoinDesk
BitConnect Founder, Indicted in US Over Missing Bitcoin, Is Now Wanted in India, Too
Satish Kumbhani, the founder of crypto protocol BitConnect, is being sought by Indian police in the southwest city of Pune after an investor named him in a complaint over missing bitcoins (BTC). The complaint, known as a First Information Report (FIR), was filed after a local lawyer said he lost...
decrypt.co
Coinbase CEO: We'd Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Threatened by Regulators
Asked if he would choose to censor transactions or get out of the ETH staking business, Brian Armstrong said he'd choose the latter. Between the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash earlier this month, and the long-awaited Ethereum merge quickly approaching, blockchain technologists are increasingly concerned that government regulations could impact the fundamental operation of Ethereum and its post-merge proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
dailyhodl.com
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell Says Crypto Exchange Will Be Forced To Freeze Funds Coming From Tornado Cash
Kraken CEO Jesse Powell says that the US government’s decision to sanction Tornado Cash leaves the crypto exchange with no option but to block funds coming in from the coin mixing service. Earlier this month, the U.S. Treasury Department banned Americans from using of Tornado Cash, citing national security...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Has a Serious Insider Trading Problem, Study Claims
A trio of university researchers allege that 10-25% of Coinbase listings since 2018 involved insider trading. Three finance researchers at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, claim that insider trading is “systemic” in the cryptocurrency industry and estimate that such activity has taken place on up to 25% of Coinbase listings in the last four years.
Two private donations made as acts of crypto protest
A business professor, Omid Malekan, made donations to Planned Parenthood and Russians secretly aiding Ukrainian refugees. He made them using Tornado Cash, the recently sanctioned privacy application for blockchain transactions, to protest the U.S. Treasury. Why it matters: The right to transact freely is personal to Malekan. "I am originally...
coinjournal.net
Crypto scams are down while hacks and stolen funds are up: Chainalysis midyear report
Chainalysis’s mid-year report indicates that cryptocurrency scams have decreased while hacks and stolen funds have increased. Chainalysis, one of the leading analytics firms in the crypto space, has published its midyear report. The midyear report highlighted some of the trends within the crypto space from January to June 2022.
CoinTelegraph
2017 ICOs aren’t over yet: SEC files suit against Dragonchain and its founder
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has filed a complaint related to a 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) from a blockchain project originally developed by the Walt Disney Company. In a Tuesday notice, the SEC said it had charged Dragonchain, the Dragonchain Foundation, the Dragon Company and...
What Is Cryptocurrency, and How Does It Work?
Cryptocurrency is digital money. It’s managed by a decentralized network outside the governance of any country’s economy or government. Bitcoin may be the most recognizable digital currency, but there are more than 20,000 types of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are created through the process of mining, which is done by...
The amount stolen in crypto heists is up 60% this year to $1.9 billion, according to Chainalysis
The amount stolen in crypto heists is up 60% this year, according to a report by Chainalysis. Estimates show $1.9 billion was lost to hacks from January to July of this year, up from $1.2 billion last year. That upwards trend is also likely to continue, given the increasing severity...
