Georgia State

decrypt.co

Coinbase CEO: We'd Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Threatened by Regulators

Asked if he would choose to censor transactions or get out of the ETH staking business, Brian Armstrong said he'd choose the latter. Between the U.S. Treasury Department sanctioning coin mixer Tornado Cash earlier this month, and the long-awaited Ethereum merge quickly approaching, blockchain technologists are increasingly concerned that government regulations could impact the fundamental operation of Ethereum and its post-merge proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
decrypt.co

Coinbase Has a Serious Insider Trading Problem, Study Claims

A trio of university researchers allege that 10-25% of Coinbase listings since 2018 involved insider trading. Three finance researchers at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, claim that insider trading is “systemic” in the cryptocurrency industry and estimate that such activity has taken place on up to 25% of Coinbase listings in the last four years.
Axios

Two private donations made as acts of crypto protest

A business professor, Omid Malekan, made donations to Planned Parenthood and Russians secretly aiding Ukrainian refugees. He made them using Tornado Cash, the recently sanctioned privacy application for blockchain transactions, to protest the U.S. Treasury. Why it matters: The right to transact freely is personal to Malekan. "I am originally...
coinjournal.net

Crypto scams are down while hacks and stolen funds are up: Chainalysis midyear report

Chainalysis’s mid-year report indicates that cryptocurrency scams have decreased while hacks and stolen funds have increased. Chainalysis, one of the leading analytics firms in the crypto space, has published its midyear report. The midyear report highlighted some of the trends within the crypto space from January to June 2022.
CoinTelegraph

2017 ICOs aren’t over yet: SEC files suit against Dragonchain and its founder

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, has filed a complaint related to a 2017 initial coin offering (ICO) from a blockchain project originally developed by the Walt Disney Company. In a Tuesday notice, the SEC said it had charged Dragonchain, the Dragonchain Foundation, the Dragon Company and...
Reader's Digest

What Is Cryptocurrency, and How Does It Work?

Cryptocurrency is digital money. It’s managed by a decentralized network outside the governance of any country’s economy or government. Bitcoin may be the most recognizable digital currency, but there are more than 20,000 types of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrencies are created through the process of mining, which is done by...
