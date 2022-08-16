ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Capital Region BOCES opens new education center in Albany

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Tuesday, officials cut the ribbon on the new $30 million Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center – Albany Campus. The new facility, located at 925 Watervliet-Shaker Road, houses 25 programs that will prepare students for in-demand careers.

“BOCES has taken it to another level with the opening of the new Career & Technical Education Center at the Albany Campus,” said Brian Hemlock, president of TCI NY. “Through our partnership with Capital Region BOCES, students come to us ready to work and with this new facility they will be even more equipped with the skills they need to be successful.”

Work began on the 170,000-square-foot facility in 2020 and it will open to students on September 6. Capital Region BOCES said about 1,100 high school students are registered for classes in the facility this school year. More than 200 adults are also expected to take classes at the new center as well.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q0O0s_0hJNjQgt00
    Ribbon cutting crowd (Capital Region BOCES)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VC51C_0hJNjQgt00
    Dan McCoy, Albany County Executive (Capital Region BOCES)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37sVr4_0hJNjQgt00
    Melinda Mack, Executive Director of the New York Association of Training and Employment Professionals (Capital Region BOCES)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sIna6_0hJNjQgt00
    Joseph Dragone, Capital Region BOCES Senior Executive Officer (Capital Region BOCES)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vgjzd_0hJNjQgt00
    Peter Crummey, Colonie Town Supervisor (Capital Region BOCES)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tw6mC_0hJNjQgt00
    Tom Rodick, Capital Region BOCES alum (Capital Region BOCES)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17lhQI_0hJNjQgt00
    Capital Region BOCES CTE Center ribbon cutting (Capital Region BOCES)

“The grand opening of this center marks an important milestone in our mission to prepare New York workers for a rapidly changing economy,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “A diverse, skilled workforce is one of our state’s most valuable resources and it goes hand-in-hand with our ability to attract the best businesses with the best jobs. Thanks to $5 million in state funding, the CTE Center will bring state-of-the-art facilities, world-class job training, and hands-on learning to the Capital Region and continue building up New York’s workforce for generations to come.”

Programs offered at the facility

  • Auto Body Collision Repair and Refinishing
  • Automotive Services
  • Auto Trades Technology
  • Automotive Youth Educational System (AYES)
  • Building Trades
  • Carpentry Services
  • Cosmetology
  • Criminal Justice
  • Culinary Arts and Hospitality Technology
  • Digital Media Design
  • Diesel Technology
  • Early Childhood Education
  • Electrical Trades
  • Game Design and Implementation
  • Global Fashion Studies
  • HVAC/R
  • Manufacturing and Machining Technology
  • Network Cabling/Smart Home Technology
  • Sterile Processing Technician
  • Two-Year Sequence of Health Careers
  • Welding and Metal Fabrication
“Transitioning from Capital Region BOCES to my job at Albany Medical Center was smooth.  I already knew the scenery and how to do my job and thanks to BOCES had made the connections I needed to be hired and be successful,” said Carrera Meyer-Hill, a 2021 graduate of the BOCES Sterile Processing Technician program who prepares medical instruments for surgeries at Albany Medical Center.

Person
Kathy Hochul
NEWS10 ABC

Interest still remains to redevelop Central Warehouse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Weeks after Amtrak suspended service west of Albany for several days and a state of emergency was declared due to falling concrete, one local developer is still interested in brining new life to the crumbling property. “We’re waiting for the county to work through the legal process and we’re eager to get […]
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam students will get free CDTA bus rides

When CDTA’s new bus service starts in Montgomery County on Aug. 28, students and faculty in the Greater Amsterdam School District will have free access, not just to get to and from school, but throughout the entire community. The school district is holding two informational meetings for parents and...
AMSTERDAM, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

