Capital Region BOCES opens new education center in Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Tuesday, officials cut the ribbon on the new $30 million Capital Region BOCES Career & Technical Education Center – Albany Campus. The new facility, located at 925 Watervliet-Shaker Road, houses 25 programs that will prepare students for in-demand careers.
“BOCES has taken it to another level with the opening of the new Career & Technical Education Center at the Albany Campus,” said Brian Hemlock, president of TCI NY. “Through our partnership with Capital Region BOCES, students come to us ready to work and with this new facility they will be even more equipped with the skills they need to be successful.”
Work began on the 170,000-square-foot facility in 2020 and it will open to students on September 6. Capital Region BOCES said about 1,100 high school students are registered for classes in the facility this school year. More than 200 adults are also expected to take classes at the new center as well.
"The grand opening of this center marks an important milestone in our mission to prepare New York workers for a rapidly changing economy," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "A diverse, skilled workforce is one of our state's most valuable resources and it goes hand-in-hand with our ability to attract the best businesses with the best jobs. Thanks to $5 million in state funding, the CTE Center will bring state-of-the-art facilities, world-class job training, and hands-on learning to the Capital Region and continue building up New York's workforce for generations to come."
Programs offered at the facility
- Auto Body Collision Repair and Refinishing
- Automotive Services
- Auto Trades Technology
- Automotive Youth Educational System (AYES)
- Building Trades
- Carpentry Services
- Cosmetology
- Criminal Justice
- Culinary Arts and Hospitality Technology
- Digital Media Design
- Diesel Technology
- Early Childhood Education
- Electrical Trades
- Game Design and Implementation
- Global Fashion Studies
- HVAC/R
- Manufacturing and Machining Technology
- Network Cabling/Smart Home Technology
- Sterile Processing Technician
- Two-Year Sequence of Health Careers
- Welding and Metal Fabrication
