ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

NYSDEC expands drought watch

By Dave Longley
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsCL5_0hJNj1xD00

(WSYR-TV) — After consulting state and federal agencies, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has directed the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) to expand the drought watch for the state.

New York State is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private groundwater wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.

Drought conditions ease a bit in the Finger Lakes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18xohZ_0hJNj1xD00

A watch is the first of four levels of state drought advisories, which are watch, warning, emergency, and disaster.

No mandatory restrictions are in place under a state drought watch.

“While recent rains have helped, severe dry conditions continue to persist across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers should take steps to conserve water whenever possible in the areas now under a designated drought watch. Simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to our efforts to help prevent any increased drought levels.”

The drought watch is triggered by the state drought Index, which looks at precipitation levels, reservoir/lake levels, and stream flow and groundwater levels in the nine drought regions of the state.

How to protect water resources

  • Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration
  • Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants
  • Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water
  • Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks
  • Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets

Wildfire risk is high

The risk for wildfires is high across a majority of New York State. Here are some tips if you have plans to do some backcountry hiking and camping.

  • Use existing campfire rings where possible
  • Build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps, logs, dry grass, and leaves
  • Pile extra wood away from the fire
  • Clear the area around the ring of leaves, twigs, and other flammable materials
  • Never leave a campfire unattended. Even a small breeze could cause the fire to spread quickly
  • Drown the fire with water
  • Make sure all embers, coals, and sticks are wet
  • Move rocks as there may be burning embers underneath
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 34

New legislation places restrictions on toy guns in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— New legislation signed by Governor Hochul, now places restrictions on what color toy guns can be. No longer can these imitation weapons be black, blue, silver, or aluminum. Instead the colors have to be white or bright red, bright green, bright blue, bright pink, bright purple, or made of entirely transparent or […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Wells#Drinking Water#Water Waste#Water Conservation#Nysdec#New Yorkers
News Channel 34

DEC offering courses for those certified to hunt

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is running a set of courses for those who have already completed a certification course in hunting, trapping or bowhunting and want to take the next step - literally. The DEC's Hunter Education Program is running a limited number of Next Step courses for those seeking more education.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Channel 34

New law to protect kids from predators while at camp

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—A new law signed by Governor Hochul will now require children’s non-regulated camps to find out whether an employee or volunteer is listed on national and state sex offender registries. “Shockingly, these camps which serve thousands, or tens of thousands of New York kids every year have never had to do that,” said […]
KIDS
News Channel 34

NYS GOP Response to Zeldin signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In recent weeks, Congressman Lee Zeldin’s campaign has received criticism after more than 11,000 signatures said to be photocopied were included in a filing to get him on the Independence Party line.   Jessica Proud, a spokesperson for the New York State GOP released a statement as to what she says happened. Blaming […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News Channel 34

Democrats call for answers over signature controversy

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, New York Democratic Chairman, Jay Jacobs, as well as with three other state democratic lawmakers called for more answers after gubernatorial candidate, Lee Zeldin’s campaign submitted photocopied signatures in a filing for the Independence Party line. “The requisite number of signatures, as you know, were […]
POLITICS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy