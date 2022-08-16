ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, which draws outstanding musicians from North America and abroad every September, will celebrate its 23rd season with a series of concerts from Sept. 8-18. Three of the concerts will be held at The Paramount Theater: two ticketed concerts on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., and a free lunchtime concert open to the public on Friday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
The News with Crystal Graham: Homelessness in the spotlight

Crystal Graham joins the show to talk about her recent reporting on homelessness in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. We also talk with Crystal about her features on former WSVA news director Karl Magenhofer and award-winning novelist Elizabeth Massie. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Biden-Harris administration to help rural communities grow outdoor recreation economy

Two communities in Virginia were selected to receive planning assistance as part of a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program: Buchanan and Buena Vista. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the program.
BUENA VISTA, VA
Incoming students set to kick off their JMU experience with volunteer work

One hundred incoming first-year and transfer students will be coming to campus early this year to volunteer with non-profits in Harrisonburg through James Madison University’s Dukes Making a Difference program. The program connects students with almost a dozen community partners, including local schools, retirement communities, and non-profits focused on...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Youngkin stands out like a sore thumb on awkward visit to Rockingham County Fair

Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
Waynesboro Schools appoint new high school assistant principal and athletic director

Waynesboro Schools appointed Melissa Cobb Assistant Principal of Waynesboro High School and Matthew Rhea Athletic/Activities Director for Waynesboro High. Cobb comes to Waynesboro from Buena Vista where she was principal of Parry McCluer High School for four years. Prior to her position as principal, according to a press release, she was a history teacher for nine years at Buena Vista City Schools and Augusta County Schools.
WAYNESBORO, VA
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Virginia downs George Mason 3-1 in opener

The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with a victory, posting a 3-1 win over George Mason (0-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night. The Cavaliers got a goal in the first half and added two more in the second on the way to the result.
FAIRFAX, VA

