EJC Arboretum to host discussion of upcycling damaged trees, urban wood utilization efforts
The Edith J. Carrier Arboretum presents “Honoring Our Trees – The Circle of Life” – an event designed to introduce attendees to Virginia and Harrisonburg Urban Wood utilization programs – on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature:. Virginia and Harrisonburg Urban...
Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show continues to grow in the Shenandoah Valley
Scott Gregory has been attending the Gem, Mineral and Jewelry Show presented by the Shenandoah Valley Gem & Mineral Society since he was a kid. Eight years old to be exact. “It helped cultivate my interest in geology,” he said. Now 50 years old, the event continues to be...
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival offers series of concerts Sept. 8-18
The Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival, which draws outstanding musicians from North America and abroad every September, will celebrate its 23rd season with a series of concerts from Sept. 8-18. Three of the concerts will be held at The Paramount Theater: two ticketed concerts on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m., and a free lunchtime concert open to the public on Friday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m.
Green Brewery of the Year, Stable Craft, adds two silver medals to its list of accolades
Stable Craft Brewing at Hermitage Hill can add two silver medals to its ever-growing list of recent accolades. The Augusta County-based brewery located just outside of Waynesboro won the medals at the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild Virginia Craft Beer Cup annual awards ceremony in Ashburn. The Robot Cowboy NEIPA won...
The News with Crystal Graham: Homelessness in the spotlight
Crystal Graham joins the show to talk about her recent reporting on homelessness in Augusta County, Staunton and Waynesboro. We also talk with Crystal about her features on former WSVA news director Karl Magenhofer and award-winning novelist Elizabeth Massie. Chris Graham. I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on...
Biden-Harris administration to help rural communities grow outdoor recreation economy
Two communities in Virginia were selected to receive planning assistance as part of a Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program: Buchanan and Buena Vista. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Appalachian Regional Commission, and the Northern Border Regional Commission announced assistance for 25 small and rural communities from across the country to identify strategies to grow their outdoor recreation economies and revitalize Main Streets through the program.
UVA student paper editorial wants University to cancel Thomas Jefferson
The Cavalier Daily editorial board penned a piece last week on the fifth anniversary of the Unite the Right rally calling for the University of Virginia to essentially cancel Thomas Jefferson. “It is our belief that future education about Charlottesville and University history should be two things — mandatory and...
Karl Magenhofer’s new call isn’t local news or sports: It’s a call to the pulpit
Karl Magenhofer has been covering news and sports in the Valley for more than two decades on WSVA, WSIG and Q101. His voice was one that people throughout Virginia woke up to and counted on to anchor the news every morning. And often at night, you’d find Magenhofer moonlighting as...
Incoming students set to kick off their JMU experience with volunteer work
One hundred incoming first-year and transfer students will be coming to campus early this year to volunteer with non-profits in Harrisonburg through James Madison University’s Dukes Making a Difference program. The program connects students with almost a dozen community partners, including local schools, retirement communities, and non-profits focused on...
Youngkin stands out like a sore thumb on awkward visit to Rockingham County Fair
Country music star Dustin Lynch, and his doppleganger, Dustin Parker, brought an overflow crowd to the Rockingham County Fair on Wednesday that included Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin was the self-booked co-headliner for the politically-minded among the fairgoers, touring the grounds for a couple of hours something like a pied piper, surrounded as he was by a phalanx of law enforcement, politicos, journos and a stream of well-wishers, none of whom had anything to say about that guy who’s trying to start a civil war over his stolen nuclear documents.
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
The News with Rebecca Barnabi: Augusta County Courthouse, Sentara, Anne Seaton
Waynesboro Schools appoint new high school assistant principal and athletic director
Waynesboro Schools appointed Melissa Cobb Assistant Principal of Waynesboro High School and Matthew Rhea Athletic/Activities Director for Waynesboro High. Cobb comes to Waynesboro from Buena Vista where she was principal of Parry McCluer High School for four years. Prior to her position as principal, according to a press release, she was a history teacher for nine years at Buena Vista City Schools and Augusta County Schools.
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
Charlottesville: Bridge repairs on Route 250 Bypass will require nighttime closures
There will be night-time lane closures on the Route 250 Bypass over Rugby Avenue and Emmet Street through Sept. 1. Aug. 24-25: there will be night-time lane closures on the 250 Bypass bridge over Rugby Avenue. The eastbound inside lane and the westbound inside lane will be closed on 250 Bypass.
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
Women’s Soccer: No. 4 Virginia downs George Mason 3-1 in opener
The No. 4 Virginia women’s soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2022 season with a victory, posting a 3-1 win over George Mason (0-1-0) at Klöckner Stadium on Thursday night. The Cavaliers got a goal in the first half and added two more in the second on the way to the result.
Voters will decide location of new Augusta County courthouse in referendum vote
Downtown Staunton or Verona? That is the question which will be posed to voters on Nov. 8: build the new Augusta County courthouse in Verona for more than $80 million or keep it in the Queen City at a cost of nearly $104 million. “This is kind of a big...
Hold on to hope: GoFundMe set up to help author Beth Massie during health treatment
If you are fortunate enough to know Beth Massie or blessed to call her a friend, you know that her normally upbeat social media page took a small detour in the past few months. As a friend, we’re reading less about her almost daily trips to Starbucks for a chai,...
Albemarle County public safety departments respond to gunshot wound on Burgoyne Road
The Albemarle County Police Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a call for a gunshot wound on the 400 block of Burgoyne Road at 4:42 p.m. on Friday. One person sustained a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to UVA Hospital. This is being considered an isolated incident with...
