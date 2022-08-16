ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BreakingAC

Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting

Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death

Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape May, NJ
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Crime & Safety
NJ.com

Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey

A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia

If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Copper Wire#Nj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NJ.com

Driver used ‘numerous drugs’ before deadly crash, authorities say

A woman was charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a man last year in Brigantine, prosecutors said Friday. Bao “Joanna” Huynh was driving while intoxicated from “numerous drugs” when her car struck a van on Brigantine Boulevard shortly after noon June 26, 2021 in the city, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Hector Salgado, 54, was loading items into the van and died in the crash, the prosecutor’s office said. More details on the crash were not released.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
SoJO 104.9

After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ

Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children

Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
VINELAND, NJ
southjerseyobserver.com

Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County

The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy