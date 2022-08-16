A woman was charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a man last year in Brigantine, prosecutors said Friday. Bao “Joanna” Huynh was driving while intoxicated from “numerous drugs” when her car struck a van on Brigantine Boulevard shortly after noon June 26, 2021 in the city, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Hector Salgado, 54, was loading items into the van and died in the crash, the prosecutor’s office said. More details on the crash were not released.

BRIGANTINE, NJ ・ 17 HOURS AGO