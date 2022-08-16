Read full article on original website
Man killed in Egg Harbor Township shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Egg Harbor Township early Friday morning. Police responded to 6805 Delilah Road just after 4 a.m. for the report of a gunshot victim, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. The address is a warehouse. The man, whose name...
Murder in Egg Harbor Township: Man Shot to Death
Investigators in Egg Harbor Township are investigating a fatal shooting of a man that happened early Friday Morning. According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, the Atlantic County Major Crimes Unit and the Egg Harbor Township Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting that was reported just after 4am. Officials...
Absecon, NJ, Cops: Two Arrested for Stolen Vehicle, 200 Folds of Heroin
A police officer in Absecon, who was operating an automated license plate reader, is being credited with arresting two people who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. And that stolen vehicle was only one of their problems. The Absecon Police Department says during the early morning hours of Friday, August...
Egg Harbor Township NJ Police Look for Woman in GIRLS Tank Top
Girls might just want to have fun, but they probably need to stay on this side of the law. Police in Egg Harbor Township are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who may have crossed the line to the wrong side of the law. Police say they...
NJSP: Multiple People Wanted for Burglaries in Two South Jersey Towns
State troopers are asking for your help identifying people wanted for allegedly burglarizing stores in two South Jersey municipalities recently. According to the New Jersey State Police, the break-ins happened in May and June in Upper Deerfield and Pittsgrove Townships, along the Cumberland-Salem County border. Cops say the,. black male...
Shooting leaves 1 dead in South Jersey
A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Egg Harbor Township, according to officials. Police responded to a 911 call about a person shot shortly after 4 a.m. on Delilah Road, near Margaret Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement. The victim, whose name was withheld, later died.
KNOW THEM? State Police Seek Help ID'ing South Jersey Burglary Suspects
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help identifying multiple men wanted for allegedly burglarizing multiple commercial buildings in Upper Deerfield Township, Cumberland County and Pittsgrove Township in Salem County. Additional photos can be found by clicking here. Between May and June 2022 the suspects entered into commercial buildings and...
Wildwood NJ Police Wrangle Peeping Tom From Virginia
If you're a South Jersey Shore police officer, the amount of calls you respond to in the summertime is probably more than you do during the off-season. Sometimes, too, they're probably a little more varied than you're used to. Police in the City of Wildwood responded to a complaint last...
Brigantine Woman Charged with Homicide for Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
BRIGANTINE, NJ – A Jersey Shore woman was charged with vehicular homicide for a fatal...
24 Counts: Four From Atlantic City, NJ, Indicted for 2021 Attempted Murder
Four people from Atlantic City have been indicted in connection to an attempted murder in the city last summer. The shooting happened on August 12, 2021, in the area of 1600 Sewell Avenue, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Police say 20-year-old Armaad Brooks-Chappell, 19-year-old Adresce Jones, and a...
Galloway Township Police Blotter: Here’s What’s Happening
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ – The following police blotter events were reported by the Galloway Township...
Stolen Car Investigation Leads to Three Arrested, Two Guns Seized in Pleasantville, NJ
A police officer on patrol in Pleasantville this past weekend located a stolen car which ultimately resulted in three people being arrested and two guns being seized. The Pleasantville Police Department says at around 11:30 this past Saturday night, an officer spotted an unoccupied stolen vehicle on Lafayette Circle. While...
Mysterious Death Of Fire Marshal K9 Prompts Questions In Gloucester County: Reports
The death of the Gloucester County fire marshal’s office K-9 “Ember” is under investigation by the county prosecutor's office, the outlet said. A county spokeswoman only told NJ Advance Media that Ember, a red fox Labrador, died but didn’t respond to additional questions about the dog’s death.
Multiple people hurt after serious crash in South Jersey, officials say
A serious crash left multiple people injured Friday night in rural Cumberland County, officials said. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. near State Highway 77 and Polk Lane in Upper Deerfield, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. Troopers were investigating and police did not immediately have more information.
Middle Twp, NJ Police Promote First Female Acting Captain
Middle Township Police promoted Jen DeLanzo to the highest rank ever achieved by a woman in the department this week. DeLanzo was sworn in Monday night as the first female acting police captain in the Middle Township Police. Officer Brian Murphy also received his official promotion to lieutenant during Monday's...
Driver used ‘numerous drugs’ before deadly crash, authorities say
A woman was charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed a man last year in Brigantine, prosecutors said Friday. Bao “Joanna” Huynh was driving while intoxicated from “numerous drugs” when her car struck a van on Brigantine Boulevard shortly after noon June 26, 2021 in the city, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office. Hector Salgado, 54, was loading items into the van and died in the crash, the prosecutor’s office said. More details on the crash were not released.
After Residents Complain, Three Arrested; Drugs, Gun Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Cops in Atlantic City say three people were arrested and drugs and a gun were seized after some residents complained about quality of life issues in their neighborhood. That neighborhood is the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue and that's where members of the Atlantic City Police Department's Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation on Monday.
EHT man just released from prison arrested with loaded handgun in Pleasantville
Two Egg Harbor Township men with prior gun arrests and a Pleasantville teen were arrested with guns after a car stop Saturday. Darnell Lewis, 23, failed to stop at a stop sign and was pulled over by Officer Victor Guadalupe in the area of Tilton Road and Garfield Avenue, Capt. Stacey Schlachter said.
Deptford, NJ, Man Charged With DWI, Endangering the Welfare of Children
Authorities in Vineland say a man from Deptford is facing DWI and endangering the welfare of children charges following an incident on Tuesday. According to the Vineland Police Department, they received a 9-1-1 call about a reckless driver traveling northbound on Delsea Drive in the area of Hennis Road. That vehicle was located by police a short time later near West Chestnut Avenue.
Salem County Commissioners Advise Public of Increased Train Activity in County
The Salem County Board of County Commissioners wishes to advise residents and the public to be aware of increased train activity in the county. Railroad operations include both recreational and business traffic. Please be vigilant whether walking, biking, or driving near train tracks. Remember:. If you see tracks, think train.
