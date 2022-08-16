ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, NC

wfncnews.com

Rodney Privette McCoy – Obituary

Rodney McCoy Privette, Sr., 67, Rolesville Fire Chief, devoted community servant, and beloved father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, August 17th. Born and raised in Rolesville, Rodney leaves behind a legacy of steadfast service to his community. Along with his sister Teresa, he owned Privette...
ROLESVILLE, NC
wfncnews.com

Tommie Bailey Lewis – Obituary

Tommie Lewis Bailey, 79, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. A graveside funeral service will be held at 4 o'clock Saturday afternoon, August 20, 2022 at the Rolesville Baptist Church Cemetery. A complete obituary will be posted when information is available. A service of Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center....
ROLESVILLE, NC
wfncnews.com

Patricia Efnor Kaye – Obituary

Patricia Kaye Efnor, 71, of Wake Forest passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022 peacefully at home with loved ones by her side. She was born in Hamilton, OH daughter of the late Marjorie and James Jones. Mrs. Efnor grew up in Cincinnati, OH. After high school she married Michael...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Patricia Abraczinskas Ann – Obituary

Patricia “Patty” Abraczinskas passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at the age of 78. Patty was born September 24, 1943, at Lutheran Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Michael P. and Katherine B. Lagana. She was the second of three children. She grew up and went to...
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Beloved Rolesville Fire Chief Passes Away in His Home at 67 Years Old

Rolesville, N.C. — The Rolesville Fire Chief passed away in his home Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Wake County. Rodney Privette, 67, was an “admired” member of the Rolesville community, s…. . WRAL.com and Wake Forest News are in partnership to share news and information...
ROLESVILLE, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Area Light Out – Wed, 17 Aug 2022 15:00:47 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 17 Aug 2022 15:00:47 -0400: Area Light Out at Address: S Main St & Pine Ridge Ct Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. At the corner of S Main St and Pine Ridge CT there are 2 brick development signs. Each sign has a lantern and flood light. We do not have an HOA. Can you please tell me if there is power going to the fixtures and who may be noted as responsible for maintenance? They are broken and dated. I’d like to find out what I can do to improve. Thanks.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Sign Down/Missing – Tue, 16 Aug 2022 20:05:21 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Tue, 16 Aug 2022 20:05:21 -0400: Street Sign Down/Missing at Address: Brimfield Springs Ln Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. There were road construction signs installed with the Ligón Mill Rd project.The sign was removed but the ground supports remain to the right of the fire hydrant. I believe safety is the reason the grass hasn’t been mowed.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Thu, 18 Aug 2022 17:37:42 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 18 Aug 2022 17:37:42 -0400: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) at Address: 513 Groveton Trail Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Rating: 2. Grass is severely disregarded and looks horrible. Additionally unsafe for neighbors as it likely harbors pests. For more...
WAKE FOREST, NC

