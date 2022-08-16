ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allman Family Revival celebrates the music of Gregg Allman

By Staff Writer
The Daily Sun
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZB74E_0hJNicIW00

Devon Allman is thrilled to announce the sixth annual Allman Family Revival. The revival tour will stop at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on Nov. 28.

Devon Allman shares, “We are in the sixth year of saluting my dad’s music and life for the Allman Family Revival … but it’s reaching beyond that initial sentiment. It’s galvanizing relationships within our generation of musicians. It’s continuing a tradition of feel based music and it’s an honor to put these shows on. Because at the end of the day I feel it’s way more about perpetuating this art form than it is about leaving our mark. Our true mark is simply the continuance … making sure we inspire the next in line to take the stage.”

The revival features The Devon Allman Project, Duane Betts, Donavan Frankenreiter, Maggie Rose, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, Alex Orbuson, George Porter Jr., G. Love, Ivan Neville, Samantha Fish and more.

Five years ago, on Dec. 8, 2017, Devon invited some of his closest musical compadres onto the hallowed stage of The Fillmore in San Francisco to perform a three-hour, multi-set monster of a concert for the sold-out crowd in tribute to Devon’s late father, Gregg. For Devon, the date was bittersweet; what would’ve been Gregg’s 70th birthday and in a year when the award-winning musician lost both parents within a few months of each other. What Devon started in December 2017 as the simple idea of “music as medicine” has since turned into The Allman Family Revival — an epic coast to coast tour that brings together a happy and healing cosmic experience that celebrates the life, spirit and indelible musical legacy of Gregg Allman.

“My favorite part is just the joy of the audience. I can tell they are touched and getting every penny’s worth,” Allman says. “Knowing dad is looking down saying, ‘Damn, son, all that hot jammin’ for me?’ I know he’s tickled that we celebrate him. Because none of us has to do this. We all have busy careers. This is a ‘want to’ situation; absolutely, 100% about music and celebration and tribute.”

Comments / 0

 

