Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Man's Health Takes Unexpected Turn After COVID, Finds Care in Connecticut
"There were days where I thought I was going to be in that bed the rest of my life," said Lenny Lamarre. The 55-year-old from Chicopee, Massachusetts got COVID on May 26. Little did he know, he would have another uphill battle two weeks later. "My legs started getting very...
westernmassnews.com
UMass Amherst releases fall COVID-19 policies
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- UMass Amherst released it’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester. Among them includes requiring students get a COVID-19 test before move-in day and come prepared with a “self-isolation kit.”. “I had a unique experience being in college during the pandemic, so I’m kind of...
westernmassnews.com
‘Severe’ drought conditions impacting area landscapers
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With western Massachusetts now experiencing ‘severe’ drought conditions, we wanted to know how this is impacting local landscapers and their customers. “It’s horrible. Everything is brown and looks not good at all,” said Isabel Ayala of Chicopee. The latest U.S. Drought Monitor...
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | No Wonder There’s A Teacher Shortage
The calendar says it’s still summer, but educators around Connecticut have long since started preparing their classroom lessons – often with supplies bought with their own money. That rumor about teachers having the entire summer off was started by someone who’s never taught. Teachers have also been trying to make sense of the government’s new pandemic protocols – or the lack thereof. They already know they are walking into what will be another brand-new world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
westernmassnews.com
Agawam boy raising awareness about ichthyosis
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An Agawam boy and his mother are spreading awareness about a very serious skin condition that causes chronic itching. Meet Peyton Fleagle. He is a 12-year-old boy from Agawam and a Boy Scout who loves hanging out with his friends - normal activities for a kid his age - but there’s something out of the ordinary. Peyton is living with something called X-linked ichthyosis.
Hartford HealthCare promised workers raises, instead they charged for meals never provided
The CT labor department found that over the 22 months it audited, Hartford HealthCare took $479,000 from 114 workers — and never provided the food.
fox61.com
How much water is needed for Connecticut to bust through the summer drought?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut's drought continues to worsen as the summer season presses on. Eastern parts of Windham and New London counties have been upgraded to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor as of Thursday morning. The area makes up about 13% of the state. But the rest of Connecticut is also experiencing a moderate or severe drought, depending on the location.
Westfield hotel marks pandemic survival with long-delayed ribbon-cutting
WESTFIELD — When Ashish Patel opened the doors to Westfield’s Hampton Inn in November 2019, his biggest worries were getting through the winter so they could hit the ground running in spring. Instead, he faced the constant and ever-changing obstacles of the COVID-19 pandemic — including the possibility...
Rural CT coalition opposes Catholic hospital takeover of Day Kimball
Rural residents want state to reject proposed merger, citing Catholic directives that could limit reproductive, gender-affirming, end-of-life and other services.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: drought’s impact on upcoming apple crop
SOUTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - With the lack of rain this summer, many are wondering how this might impact apple crops this fall. “All the trees are looking for water and would love to see some rain,” said Tom Bashista with Bashita Orchards in Southampton. Western Mass News stopped by...
NBC Connecticut
Mandatory Water Ban in Putnam Going Into Effect on Thursday: Water Dept.
A mandatory water ban is going into effect in Putnam starting on Thursday, according to the water sewer department. According to officials, rainfall recently has not been enough to keep the Little River at a level that allows the town to produce water in accordance with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's regulations. The water level has now dropped below the needed level for water to be produced at the Peake Brook Plant, they added.
Brimfield Flea Market: Stay in these unique rentals within driving distance to September show
People travel from all over the world to visit the Brimfield Flea Market in hopes of finding unique items. The final Brimfield Flea Market of 2022 is being held Sept. 6 though Sept. 11. Some of the shows open on Tuesday, while others wait until Wednesday to open. The Brimfield Flea Market is open three times a year and typically attracts more than 50,000 people. The previous shows were in May and July.
The impact of the current drought on local water supplies
According to the Massachusetts drought status, much of the state is classified as being in "critical" drought condition. The concern here is how the drought is impacting the drinking water supply for communities in our area.
westernmassnews.com
Northampton’s school committee holds meeting for school year masking policy
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The mask drama continues in Northampton, as the School Committee holds a special meeting to discuss how they’ll be handling mandates and testing this school year. There’s not currently a mask mandate in place in the city’s schools after it was lifted at the end of...
News 8 meteorologists provide update on drought conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The small amounts of rain some areas of the state got earlier this year were not enough to help with Connecticut’s drought. More municipalities are now calling on residents to conserve water. As of Thursday morning, the U.S. Drought Monitor shows that 13% of Connecticut, including parts of Windham and […]
Eyewitness News
Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: August 19
UMass Amherst released it’s COVID-19 policies for the fall semester. West Springfield pastor helping Ukrainian refugees finally tie the knot. For Yan and Yana, refugees from Ukraine, their journey to get married has not been easy. Two Connecticut men arrested in Springfield for attempting to steal car parts. Updated:...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: increase in domestic violence cases
(WGGB/WSHM) - Local officials report that domestic violence is widespread and on the rise in western Massachusetts. The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department is now helping raise funds for the overwhelming number of victims who have come forward amid the pandemic. “We had women coming in with a broken arm,...
Towns facing teacher shortages across Conn. amid pandemic
Conn. (WTNH) — There was a shortage of teachers nationally even before the pandemic, so much so that Governor Ned Lamont signed an executive order designed to allow schools more flexibility to address the deficit. What might be considered would be increasing class sizes and asking teachers to teach extra courses. “Those are not long-term […]
Trash and homeless encampment on banks of Chicopee River
22News spoke with city officials after a viewer reported trash piling up on the banks of the Chicopee River.
Comments / 1