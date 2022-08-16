ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

The Rochester Beacon

A collision of jams and beats

The Park Avenue Festival was becoming a beer fest for the fraternity types and had lost momentum in the wake of the pandemic—gee, I haven’t had the time to type that word in a while and, frankly, it’s about as pleasant as picking a scab. But leave...
ROCHESTER, NY
rewind1077.com

John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights

CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
CAYUGA, NY
gvpennysaver.com

Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun

On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
SPRINGWATER, NY
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September

Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Why are all the storms south of Rochester?

My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
ROCHESTER, NY
penfield.org

Disc golf course now open at Shadow Pines

The Town of Penfield Shadow Pines property has a new addition with the recent opening of an 18-hole disc golf course. The course, which was designed and constructed in partnership with the Greater Rochester Disc Golf Club, has holes interspersed throughout the northern portion of the property. The course is open for the public to enjoy.
PENFIELD, NY
wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor

DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
DANSVILLE, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes

Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.

