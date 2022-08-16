Read full article on original website
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
A collision of jams and beats
The Park Avenue Festival was becoming a beer fest for the fraternity types and had lost momentum in the wake of the pandemic—gee, I haven’t had the time to type that word in a while and, frankly, it’s about as pleasant as picking a scab. But leave...
monroecounty.gov
Wegmans Concerts by the Shore Continues Wednesday, August 17 With Performance by 'Mambo Kings'
Concert begins at 7:00 p.m. View Full Press Release (PDF) Monroe County Executive Adam J. Bello announced today that the popular summer concert series, Concerts by the Shore, continues at Ontario Beach Park this Wednesday, August 17, at 7:00 p.m. featuring latin jazz band, Mambo Kings. The concert is free to the public.
rewind1077.com
John Daly wows crowd in Cayuga Heights
CAYUGA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WHCU) — He’s known for long hair and longer tee shots. Pro golfer John Daly gave fans an up-close look at his game this week in Cayuga Heights. WHCU’s Matt Aceto went to RaNic Golf Club to see the sport’s most unconventional star.
‘breathe’ dissolves franchises, owners to take their own paths
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — After 10 years of franchising the business, “breathe” in Pittsford will now be the only location. The franchises are all looking to operate separately as their own business at the end of the year. The other franchises, which include locations in the Greater Rochester Area and Syracuse, will still be yoga […]
gvpennysaver.com
Springwater Gala Finds Success with Summer Fun
On Sunday, August 14th, the Town of Springwater saw friends and neighbors flock to its annual Springwater Gala for a dose of summer fun! Highlights of the event included a tractor pull, car show, chicken BBQ, and duck race. A staple of the community for more than 20 years, the Springwater Gala has given local families and friends young and old something to look forward to!
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September
Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
Longtime Rochester Public Market business to stay in the family
The decades-long business is now passed on to a new generation, which has plans to preserve their infamous empanadas.
WHEC TV-10
Former rail corridor purchased to expand Genesee Valley Greenway
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York State announced today that it has purchased 17 miles of a former rail corridor to expand the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. The purchase cost the state $400,000. This stretch now makes the Greenway a 90-mile recreational and alternative transportation route through the...
Lollypop Farm searching for missing golden retriever
Honey is described as very nervous and was last spotted toward the Trolley Path trail.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
Finger Lakes adventure park launches guests in new high flying attraction
Canandaigua’s Bristol Mountain Aerial Adventure Park is full of thrill-seeking adventures for adrenaline junkies and its latest offering is no different. The Launch is the Upstate New York park’s newest attraction which straps guests into a harness before guests catapulting them above the forest canopy 63 feet in the air and experiencing up to 3.8 Gs of speed.
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
13 WHAM
Why are all the storms south of Rochester?
My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
penfield.org
Disc golf course now open at Shadow Pines
The Town of Penfield Shadow Pines property has a new addition with the recent opening of an 18-hole disc golf course. The course, which was designed and constructed in partnership with the Greater Rochester Disc Golf Club, has holes interspersed throughout the northern portion of the property. The course is open for the public to enjoy.
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
3 arrests stem from Outlaw Music Festival at Darien Lake
All three people were given court appearance tickets for the afternoon of September 16.
WHEC TV-10
UR Medicine in Dansville opens newly renovated third floor
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WHEC) — After a year-long construction project, UR Medicine Noyes Health in Dansville officially opened its renovated third floor on Tuesday. The unit is named in memory of beloved hospital board member Jon Shay. His family was at the grand opening. The $1.1 million project completely remodeled...
WHEC TV-10
Anna Murray Douglass and daughter getting individual grave markers at Mt. Hope Cemetery
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The wife and daughter of abolitionist and Rochesterian Frederick Douglass are finally being memorialized. Anna Murray Douglass and her daughter, Annie, will have individual grave markers unveiled to the public at Mt. Hope Cemetery on Sept. 3. This year marks 127 years since Anna Murray...
Pick your own steak at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls (Dining Out Review)
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — Though merely a side dish, the summer vegetable succotash at Sackett’s Table in Seneca Falls was as much of a feature as the grilled halibut fillet that sat on it. Bright red in hue and flecked with yellow corn kernels, the flavors were fresh...
lifeinthefingerlakes.com
“Crazy Hot” Real Estate Market in the Finger Lakes
Have you wondered what’s going on with the current real estate market, with multiple offers for properties, specifically in the Finger Lakes? Locals have long known that the Finger Lakes Region is a very special place. Many who were once visitors are now buyers, having discovered the beautiful lakes, hills, hiking trails, parks and vineyards, great restaurants and shops and, of course, friendly local people – all within hours of major cities such as New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Pittsburgh. People have even come to the area from the Midwest, South and the West Coast.
