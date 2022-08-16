Just moved from California to Alabama. I live in Athens now. Low crime here. Friendly neighbors. I just moved from San Francisco where my car was getting broken into every several months. I haven't see one car break in anywhere since I have been here. Several times a day I had people on the streets asking me for money. Only 1 person has asked me for money here a coworker who forgot there wallet at home. The streets are clean and the restaurants are full of people eating here in North Alabama. It was the best choice of my life to move here. Same income and fraction of the price. Good luck California's when the real recession hits. I keep meeting new people everyday that moved here from other states to retire. To each there own.
Since Newsom does not live in Alabama then he need to take care of his own state! What we do here in Alabama is none of his concern or business for that mater. He needs to fix his own states problems first and quite pointing fingers at other states he doesn't like.
Well I don’t want them at my home. You can’t just let them sit in a ran down prison. I guess he wants Alabama to use tents and pack them up down town like California
Comments / 323