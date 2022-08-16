ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS expansion means Florida should implement four key ways to fight back

The IRS is coming, and they are not here to help. There was an old joke after hurricanes that FEMA is a four-letter word for a reason. But after the liberal-led Congress in Washington, D.C., just added 87,000 new agents to audit hard-working, taxpaying Americans, I think I-R-S is the three-letter word we should now fear the most.
Kentucky company building new distribution center, will create 100 jobs

A company that supplies an array of products has announced a new distribution center in southern Kentucky that will create 100 jobs, officials said. DAS Cos. Inc., which distributes automotive supplies, travel gear and mobile electronics said it is investing $15 million on the new center in Simpson County. "Kentucky...
