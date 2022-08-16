Read full article on original website
We fled the Taliban in chaos, shock and terror. A year later we have a new home and hope | Zahra Joya
My work as a journalist made us targets. Now we have a safe new home and I am determined to keep reporting on the bravery of Afghan women and girls
A Year After the U.S. Withdrawal, Getting Out of Afghanistan Was Still the Right Call
This month marks the one-year anniversary of the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which put an end to America's longest war. Though 70 percent of Americans polled last year by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs supported President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops, they're now roughly split on the issue. When asked by YouGov and The Economist this month whether the U.S. made a mistake by withdrawing troops from Afghanistan last year, 40 percent of poll respondents said yes, while 39 percent said no and 21 percent said they weren't sure. Broken down by party, 61 percent of Democrats felt the withdrawal wasn't a mistake, while 68 percent of Republicans felt it was.
Reporter's Notebook: Taliban rule brings famine, fear and oppression to Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan – Taliban fighters speed down the street in American-made Humvees. Flags of the Islamic Emirate flying, weapons in hand, some yell out "victory." They’re celebrating one year since their takeover of Afghanistan by parading through Kabul. This scene would’ve been hard to imagine 13 months ago....
Eric Trump repeats false claim that his father was first US president in history not to start a war
Eric Trump reupped the old mistruth that his father was the first president in US history to not start a war while in office. This false statement, which became so widely repeated in 2021 it prompted multiple news outlets to conduct fact-checks disproving the claim, was parroted by the former president’s son during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax. “He’s anti-war … he didn’t want to go to war,” Eric Trump told host Eric Bolling of his father. “He’s the first president in the United States history that didn’t start a war.”In 2021, Reuters and several other news outlets produced...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
“Going to get someone killed”: Trump lawyer threatens to expose FBI agents even if DOJ redacts names
Trump attorney Alina Habba on Thursday suggested releasing surveillance footage of the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago even though it could reveal the identities of agents who executed it. Federal Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed off on the search warrant, on Thursday gave the Justice Department a week to propose...
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'
"Programs and officials would have been notified," former DOJ official David Laufman said of Trump's claim he declassified all the Mar-a-Lago docs.
Fact check: Altered image of Donald Trump at golf tournament adds fat, wrinkles
A photo of Donald Trump at a golf tournament has been digitally altered to add extra fat and wrinkles to his face.
John Bolton Says There's ‘No Evidence’ FBI Search Of Mar-A-Lago Was Partisan Overreach
“I think everybody just ought to calm down," Trump's former national security adviser said.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Border Patrol opens gate locked by Texas National Guard to allow illegal immigrants to enter
Border Patrol agents on Wednesday opened a gate that had previously been locked by members of the Texas National Guard, in order to allow a number of illegal immigrants deeper into the United States. Fox News witnessed members of the guard close and lock the gate, which is situated on...
Wall Street Journal warns Liz Cheney's 'revenge' tour could 'divide' GOP and ruin Trump's 2024 chances
Not caught up with conservatives celebrating the primary loss of Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., on Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal editorial board actually warned that Cheney’s defeat and future "revenge" tour against former President Donald Trump could split the GOP and render it unable to win the presidency in 2024.
North Korea tells South Korean president to 'shut his mouth' after offer of aid
SEOUL, Aug 19 (Reuters) - North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, said on Friday South Korea's president should "shut his mouth" after he reiterated that his country was willing to provide economic aid in return for nuclear disarmament.
A new political divide: Nearly half of college students wouldn’t room with someone who votes differently
Almost half of second-year college students say they wouldn’t choose to be roommates with someone who supported a different presidential candidate than they did in 2020. A majority say they wouldn't go on a date with someone who voted differently, and nearly two-thirds of them say they couldn’t see themselves marrying someone who backed a different presidential candidate two years ago.
GOP focuses on the Hillary Clinton email mess it doesn’t remember
For Donald Trump’s critics, his Mar-a-Lago scandal has brought to mind the mess surrounding Hillary Clinton’s emails, and for good reason. Republicans and much of the political world spent years treating the Democrat’s email server protocols as one of the defining controversies of the era — with many on the right calling for her prosecution for allegedly mishandling classified information.
Majority of people believe US is being invaded and want Trump’s border policy back
A clear majority of American adults (54%) believe “the United States is experiencing an invasion at the southern border,” and an even larger majority (57%) support bringing back President Donald Trump’s proven solution to end the border crisis. Considering that the Border Patrol has caught over 2...
Assassination attempts: Iran threatens, targets dissidents on American soil
Members of the National Council of Resistance of Iran exclusively told Fox News Digital of the lengths the current regime in Tehran will go to try to kill them, even on American soil. "Since the start of the uprisings in Iran in 2017, Tehran stepped up its terror plots abroad,...
Rand Paul on video of border agents letting migrants through gate: Time for "zero-tolerance" policy
Senator Rand Paul said Thursday that anyone caught illegally crossing the southern border should be "immediately placed back on the other side." The Kentucky Republican joined "Fox & Friends" to react to a new Fox News video showing a locked gate being opened for migrants by border agents. "The Democrats...
Ukraine launches fresh strike on Russia’s Black Sea fleet headquarters
Video on Twitter appears to show reported drone attack on Sevastopol and plumes of smoke rising from the city
Afghan female judge fleeing Taliban appeals after Home Office refuse UK entry
A female former senior judge from Afghanistan who is in hiding from the Taliban with her son has filed an appeal to the Home Office after her application to enter the UK was denied. Lawyers for the woman – who is named as “Y” – said on Saturday they had...
