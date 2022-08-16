Two House Democratic chairs are putting the DHS inspector general on notice — he's at risk of a possible subpoena if he doesn't start cooperating more fully with them.

Read full article on original website
Larry Rob
3d ago
so did they have the same indignation when Hillary deleted subpoena emails then destroyed the subpoenaed electronic devices looking into her secret server that had a whole lot more classified info on it than trump had hard copys
Stefan Wright
3d ago
ah, but garland gets a pass for not sharing records with the jan 6th committee, AND he gets defended for not releasing the trump raid affidavit, al while using the "ongoing investigation" as the reason for both.
David Welch
3d ago
they just think they are rulers or something who in the hell do they think they are I hate to say that I think it's gonna take forced violence to terminate this government and rebuild it. these people have lost their little minds
