ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Jon Rahm: LIV Golf defectors in playoffs would have been ‘awkward’

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WigjC_0hJNhKZL00

Jon Rahm admitted on Tuesday to paying “zero attention” to the LIV Golf court ruling last week.

For those who did, LIV Golf members Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones had asked for a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup playoffs. They didn’t win that endeavor, however, as U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman sided with the PGA Tour.

Now, back to Rahm.

“Well, I can tell you I had zero attention on it,” the 27-year-old Spaniard said. “I only found out that it was going on because I walked by player dining and I saw about 10 really nervous people pacing all around the room and I thought, ‘Well, there’s something going on.’ I asked and heard what was going on. But I never really — I was in the room when the judge made her decision known, but only because I was walking by and they told me it was time. So I was like, yeah, I’ll stay.”

Rahm, a former World No. 1, was asked if it would have been awkward if the ruling had gone in the other direction for the players who now represent the Saudi-funded LIV circuit.

“I think it could have made things a little bit awkward, yeah,” he said. “They chose to leave the PGA Tour, they chose to go join another Tour knowing the consequences; and then try to come back and get, you know, courts and justice in the way wouldn’t have, I would say, sit extremely well with me.

“But at the same time, they are adults, right. They are free to do as they please, to an extent, and that’s what they chose to do. If they are allowed by a judge, I’m nobody to say otherwise.

“Would have been awkward, possibly, but I guess we’ll never know.”

Gooch, Swafford and Jones would have qualified for the FedEx Cup playoffs based on their position in the points standings had they not been suspended for playing LIV events without the PGA Tour’s consent.

Matt Fitzpatrick wasn’t too concerned about the players that aren’t competing in the playoffs.

“Yeah, I think only three of them that aren’t here, it’s not a massive loss in my opinion,” he said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Racy Brooks Koepka Wife Photos

While her husband pushes on with the LIV Golf Tour, Brooks Koepka's wife, Jena Sims, continues to build up her brand on social media. Jena Sims, a model and actress, is helping launch a new swimwear line. The wife of the longtime golf star shared some racy beach photos on...
GOLF
Daily Mail

LIV Golf rebels - including Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau - are dealt a huge blow as they are forced to wait until January 2024 for their lawsuit against the PGA Tour to be heard - FIVE MONTHS later than they hoped

Those who remain (mostly) calm on the fairways will have their forbearance tested in the courtroom as the LIV golfers' antitrust lawsuit was significantly delayed. A tentative date of July 23, 2023 has been set for summary judgement by US District Judge Bath Labson Freeman, in which the PGA Tour will almost certainly look to have the case thrown out.
GOLF
Daily Mail

LIV Golf's Pat Perez becomes the second player to opt out of the lawsuit against the PGA Tour, admitting he 'didn't really think it through' and has 'no ill feelings' toward the Tour

Pat Perez has become the latest LIV Golf star to remove himself from the antitrust lawsuit leveled at the PGA Tour. On August 3, 11 LIV Golfers sued the Tour, challenging the suspensions handed down for their defection. Carlos Ortiz has since removed himself from the lawsuit and now, he...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
golfmagic.com

Future golf phenom becomes latest name to join Golf Saudi

Chiara Noja, Europe's youngest golfer to win a professional tour event, has been unveiled as the latest international ambassador to join Golf Saudi. Noja, 16, secured her maiden pro title at the Ammundi Czech Ladies Challenge in June when finishing nine strokes clear of her rivals, and she marched to the top of the LETAS Order of Merit.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defectors#Fedex Cup#Spaniard#World No#Saudi
Daily Mail

Patrick Cantlay hits out at PGA Tour for 'the same bomb-it-as-far-as-you-can golf courses week after week' and criticizes 'strange' FedEx Cup Playoffs format ahead of BMW Championship title defense

FedEx Cup reigning champion Patrick Cantlay has called out the PGA Tour's choice of courses week-in week-out for being distance biased as he claimed he is surprised events are just about 'hitting it as far as you possibly can'. Despite winning the BMW Championship last year at Caves Valley, what...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Tiger Woods is 'the alpha' of the PGA Tour group who are plotting the fight against Saudi-backed LIV Golf, reveals Rory McIlroy, as he hails 'the hero we've all looked up to' for his role

Tiger Woods took the lead in the meeting of golf's top players on Tuesday, as they addressed the PGA Tour's plans to fight back against LIV Golf's threat to the established order of the sport. Woods flew to Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday on his private jet for a private meeting...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

LIV Golfer drops out of lawsuit against PGA Tour

LIV Golf’s recent antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour is still ongoing, but it will have one less backer from the LIV side as Pat Perez has dropped out, removing his name from the suit. Perez was one of the original 11 players from LIV Golf to bring the...
GOLF
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Tiger Woods tries to save pro golf as its 'leaders' are lost, helpless vs. LIV Golf | Opinion

Men’s golf is back in the news for all the wrong reasons. Lawsuits are flying like Phil Mickelson tee shots. Rumors continue to swirl about who will be the next player to escape the shackles of his multi-million-dollar PGA Tour life for the warm embrace of Mohammed bin Salman. Golfers who used to be pals are angry with their former playing partners. Tour players are holding unprecedented meetings, the four majors don’t have the courage to take a real stand and some golfers who left for LIV Golf have already sued for the right to come back.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Report: LIV draft contract has restrictions and major bonus

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A draft contract to play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf includes clauses that require players be available to recruit other players to the league and to get permission before granting exclusive interviews, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.The Journal said it reviewed a draft contract that LIV Golf has offered players, noting it was unclear if terms in the draft are in all contracts or can be negotiated.Among other provisions in the draft contract was approval for most of the logos they wear and branded products they use at events.Meanwhile, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman sent a...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Players—save for praise of Tiger Woods—take code of silence on LIV Golf meeting

WILMINGTON, Del. — Apparently the first rule of attending the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting is not to talk about the tight-knit, not-so-secret meeting. That was the omerta observed by Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele Wednesday when asked about Tuesday’s gathering of the PGA Tour’s best and brightest, a group which convened to discuss how they can combat the schism caused by the emergence of LIV Golf.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Koepka: "Playing all over the world was one of the reasons I joined LIV Golf"

Chase Koepka believes the partnership between the Asian Tour and LIV Golf Tour has opened-up an inviting pathway to success for golfers from all over the world, as he gets underway in this week’s International Series Korea event on Jeju Island. Koepka and fellow LIV golfer Peter Uihlein are...
GOLF
SkySports

Aramco Team Series: Jessica Korda cards three eagles to open up five-shot lead in Sotogrande

Jessica Korda equalled the lowest round in Ladies European Tour history and set a new course record to grab a five-shot lead at the Aramco Team Series event in Sotogrande. Korda eagled three of the par-fives and mixed six birdies with a lone bogey on her way to a brilliant 11-under 61 at La Reserva Club Sotogrande, giving her a commanding advantage over Belgium's Manon De Roey and Slovenian Pia Babnik.
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy