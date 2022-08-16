ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants to add seven to Ring of Honor

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgxBe_0hJNhInt00

The New York Giants are reaching back into team history and adding six players and a contributor to the Ring of Honor, the franchise’s highest achievement.

Former running backs Joe Morris, Ottis Anderson and Rodney Hampton, as well as defensive end Leonard Marshall, were invited to practice on Tuesday and were told of their selection by Giants president and CEO John Mara.

Joining them as new members of the Ring of Honor are Ronnie Barnes, the senior vice president of medical services who has been on the team’s medical staff for 47 years, and defensive back Jimmy Patton and halfback/receiver Kyle Rote. The latter two will be inducted posthumously.

All seven of the honorees were members of Giants championship teams: Patton and Rote in 1956; Morris in 1986; Anderson and Marshall in 1986 and 1990; and Hampton in 1990.

Barnes has been with the Giants for all four NFL championships.

Their additions will leave the Ring of Honor with 50 members. Two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Eli Manning was honored in 2021.

“We are proud to add these deserving and legendary figures in Giants history to our Ring of Honor,” Mara said in a news release. “Each of the players was among the very best at his position to wear a Giants uniform. All of them helped our franchise win championships and enjoy long-term success, as has Ronnie Barnes, who has been an invaluable and beloved member of our organization for decades.”

The enshrinement ceremony will take place Sept. 26 when the Giants host the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on “Monday Night Football.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown

When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans React To Racy Christian McCaffrey Girlfriend Photos

Christian McCaffrey appeared to have a good summer... The Carolina Panthers star running back is hoping to stay healthy this season after a frustrating past couple of years. Off the field, McCaffrey has still been living right. Olivia Culpo, the girlfriend of the NFL star, shared some racy boat photos...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Private Girlfriend Of NFL Star Ezekiel Elliott

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his personal life pretty private, though the former Ohio State standout reportedly has a longterm girlfriend. According to reports, Elliott has been dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have been dating since at least last season, when reports first surfaced...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Rodney Hampton
FanSided

Browns owners embarrassingly says Deshaun Watson is 26, great QB

Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam defended quarterback Deshaun Watson for his actions because he’s 26 and plays football well. Amid the Deshaun Watson investigation, there have been many seemingly contradictory points. Watson is both apologetic for causing harm, yet he maintains his innocence. The judge condemns him for his egregious behavior, yet granted him a six-game suspension. The NFL condemns his behavior, so much so that they pushed for an 11-game suspension, yet he continues his career in the league as one of its highest-paid quarterbacks.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Packers Reportedly Cut Veteran Wide Receiver Wednesday

The Packers have reportedly parted ways with one of their wide receivers. Green Bay trimmed down its roster on Wednesday, releasing one of the team's wide receivers. Wide receiver Malik Taylor has been released by the NFC North franchise. Taylor, 26, had been with the Packers since the 2019 season.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On The 2022 NFL Season

Jimmy Johnson has been a big part of FOX's NFL coverage over the years. However, due to the pandemic, Johnson did most of his 2020-21 work from home. It sounds like that will continue this upcoming season. Johnson told the Miami Herald that he will only be in studio on...
NFL
CBS Sports

Antonio Brown attacks Tom Brady for manipulating the game by taking time off, calls out his trainer

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has publicly gone back and forth on how he feels about legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is a big reason why Brown won a Super Bowl ring with the team a couple years ago, but after the wideout ran off the field shirtless during a regular season game against the New York Jets last year, their relationship changed.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ring Of Honor#American Football#The New York Giants
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans

We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brett Favre Daughter News

The athletic gene in the Favre family is strong. Brett's daughter, Breleigh, is heading to the SEC. Breleigh is a 6-foot-2 college volleyball player. She originally played for Southern Miss. Now she's heading to Baton Rouge to play for the LSU Tigers. “We are excited to add Breleigh to our...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Release WR After New Roster Addition

The Cleveland Browns recently trimmed their roster down to 85 players. But today, they decided to swap out a wide receiver who made the cut for another player who just became available. On Wednesday, the Browns announced that they signed free agent offensive tackle Wyatt Miller. In a corresponding move,...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Honest Prediction For Dallas Cowboys

Regular viewers of ESPN's "First Take" know how Stephen A. Smith feels about the Dallas Cowboys. So when co-host and moderator Molly Qerim posed the question "Will the Cowboys win the NFC East again?" Stephen A. kept it on-brand:. Hell no. Dallas Cowboys ain't winning no NFC East! Let me...
ARLINGTON, TX
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Furious With The Deshaun Watson Decision

The NFL and Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for his violations of the league's personal conduct policy. Many people have taken exception to the seemingly light punishment and Robert Griffin III is no exception. Taking to Twitter, Griffin admonished the NFL for what...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays

For at least one night, Josh Donaldson will not have to buy his own drink in the Big Apple after he crushed a walk-off grand slam in extra innings to give the New York Yankees a skid-snapping 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays at home Wednesday. That might just go down as Donaldson’s signature […] The post Josh Donaldson drops truth bomb after heroic walk-off grand slam for Yankees vs. Rays appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Photos: Bill Belichick's Longtime Girlfriend Enjoyed The Summer

Football season is right around the corner, but we still have a couple of weeks of summer left. Bill Belichick is obviously already in football mode, but his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is still enjoying the warm months. Belichick and Holliday have been dating for several years, though they are...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

71K+
Followers
55K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy