Dolphins CB Byron Jones (Achilles) nearing return

 3 days ago

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones continues to progress toward a possible return from an Achilles injury before the regular-season opener against the New England Patriots.

Jones is on the physically unable to perform list recovering from ankle and Achilles surgery. To be able to play Sept. 11, Jones has to be cleared medically and pass the eyeball test with first-year head coach Mike McDaniel.

“Things have to hit on all cylinders without a setback for that to be the case,” McDaniel said Tuesday. “Nothing has changed in that regard… The timeline for him is a little shorter based on his production on the NFL level.”

The Dolphins are still setting their depth chart at the position and could be in flux into the regular season.

Cornerback Mackensie Alexander was added to the roster due to Trill Williams’ season-ending ACL injury. McDaniel said Alexander’s signing frees up Nik Needham to play outside, where he started Saturday is Miami’s 26-24 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The numbers game could leave 2020 first-round pick Noah Igbinoghene as the odd man out.

“You have to have a short memory as a cornerback,” McDaniel said. “He’s shown growth from stories I heard coming in, and moving onto the next play and not… getting down on himself.

–Field Level Media

