Community Steps Up After Vandals Firebomb Storage Container Filled With Food

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police suspect arson following the firebombing of a food storage trailer in Macomb County and now, the organization storing those non-perishables says they are moving forward with their heads held high all while receiving support from other churches and non-profits.

On August 14, firefighters were called to a huge fire inside a large container at a storage facility on the 8200 block of 9 Mile Road in Warren. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze but the container, which was filled with thousands of dollars worth of food, was completely destroyed. The food was being collected by the Harvest Time Christian Fellowship.

“Our resolve today is stronger than it’s ever been,” says Curtiss Ostosh, pastor of Harvest Time Christian Fellowship. Ostoch says this crime doesn’t stop the church from doing what they’ve done for the past 3 decades.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer says the incident is being treated as an arson investigation. They’re checking with local businesses in the area in hopes of obtaining surveillance videos.

Meanwhile, church officials are asking anyone who would like to assist to mail their donation to Harvest Time Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 70, Warren, MI. 48090.

