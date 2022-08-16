Read full article on original website
Related
🎙Post Podcast: Hays Chamber Education Appreciation Dinner set for August 30
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Chamber president and CEO Sarah Wasinger along with Rose Garden Banquet Hall owner Kim Barnes discuss the upcoming Education Appreciation Dinner.
Ellis native named collections manager at Hays library
The Hays Public Library has hired Kayla Ford to take over the position of collections manager. She began work at the library on Aug. 8. Ford is an Ellis native, who attended Fort Hays State University. She worked at the Golden Belt Cooperative Association in Ellis prior to accepting the position with the library.
Hays High Athletics Hall of Fame inaugural banquet in the books
Hays High Athletics Hall of Fame inducted their inaugural class on Saturday, Aug. 13. A class of 16 made up of teams, athletes, and individuals made up the first group. The night was hosted at the Hilton Garden Inn and included dinner for the 280 in attendance. Sponsors of the...
Hays USD 489 school board to have budget hearing Monday
The Hays USD 489 school board will have its annual budget hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Rockwell Administration Center. It will be preceded by a revenue neutral hearing. Although the district's local option budget mill levy will be slightly lower than last year, the amount raised by the overall school mill levy will increase because of an increase in the property valuation in the district.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hays Symphony schedules outdoor pops concert
A jazzy salute to fiddling fun from Anderson, Gould, Gershwin. The Hays Symphony will be presenting an Outdoor Pops Concert as part of the Hays Arts Council’s Art Walk on Friday, Aug. 26, at 7:30 p.m., in the Hays Pavilion located at 10th and Main. The ensemble is under the direction of Dr. Brian Buckstead, assistant professor of violin and viola at FHSU.
FHSU Foundation welcomes two new directors of development
The Fort Hays State University Foundation has welcomed Eric Depperschmidt and Brent Williams as directors of development. Depperschmidt will work primarily to raise funds for FHSU’s Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, while Williams will fundraise in support of the College of Health and Behavioral Sciences. “I am...
Free laundry service for those in need arrives to Great Bend
GREAT BEND — The United Way of Central Kansas has created a new program called “Laundry Love” which will launch Saturday, Aug. 20 in Great Bend to help those in need with cleaning their clothes. Laundry Love will wash the clothes and bedding of low- and no-income...
Hays PD Activity Log, July 31 - Aug. 13
The Hays Police Department responded to 141 calls from July 31 to Aug. 13, 2022 according to the HPD Activity Log.
RELATED PEOPLE
🏐 FHSU seventh in MIAA preseason poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team heads into the 2022 season ranked seventh in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, announced Friday by the conference office. Just one week remains before the start of the 2022 season when the Tigers open the year with four non-conference games in Oklahoma City (Aug. 26-27). FHSU will then travel to Denton, Texas the following week (Sept. 2-3) for four more contests before opening league play on September 9 at Washburn. The first of 10 home matches is set for Friday, September 16 when the Tigers battle Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m.
Ellis Co. Bukovinafest to honor German-speaking immigrants
The Bukovina Society of the Americas, headquartered in Ellis, will host its first Bukovinafest in five years Sept. 15 to 17. There is no charge for the program, but participants need to pre-register by Sept. 1 and prepay for meals. Events Friday night will be at the Bukovina Society Museum...
Voting underway on two more Kan. school bond proposals
RENO COUNTY — Advance voting is underway for residents in two more Kansas school districts with major bond proposals on the ballot. Ballots went out last week in Hesston USD 460 for a $33.8 million bond proposal. If approved by voters, the money would be used to fund a major expansion at the current high school and move the middle school students to that location. It also calls for a new gymnasium, a new auditorium, major renovations to the current fine arts area and improved infrastructure.
Popeyes restaurant coming to Hays early next year
Popeyes, which is known for its fried chicken, has announced that it will be coming to Hays in the first quarter of 2023. The restaurant will be in the strip mall in front of the Hilton Garden Inn, 213 W. 43rd. Popeyes has 15 locations in Kansas. The nearest locations...
IN THIS ARTICLE
92-year-old Kan. man dies after crash with teen driver
BARTON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30p.m. Thursday in Barton County. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., the Barton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a collision at the intersection of NW 40 Avenue and Northwest 110 Road. This location is about ½ mile north of the Boyd elevator.
Jobless rates rise across northwest Kansas in July
TOPEKA — Preliminary estimates reported by the Labor Market Information Services division of the Kansas Department of Labor and the Bureau of Labor Statistics show a seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 2.4% in July. This was unchanged from 2.4% in June and a decrease from 3.4% in July 2021.
HPD arrest log, Aug. 7 to 13
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Xavier Alejandro Guaderrama, 20, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. Aug. 7 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Jacob Wayne King, 34, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 9 in Hays...
Rooks Co. man sentenced 24+ years in prison for 2020 murder
STOCKTON — A Rooks County man has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison for second-degree intentional murder in the 2020 death of a woman in northwest Kansas, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday in a news release. Thomas S. Wojtczuk, 42, Woodston, was sentenced late...
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0