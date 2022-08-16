KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Fort Hays State volleyball team heads into the 2022 season ranked seventh in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, announced Friday by the conference office. Just one week remains before the start of the 2022 season when the Tigers open the year with four non-conference games in Oklahoma City (Aug. 26-27). FHSU will then travel to Denton, Texas the following week (Sept. 2-3) for four more contests before opening league play on September 9 at Washburn. The first of 10 home matches is set for Friday, September 16 when the Tigers battle Central Oklahoma at 6 p.m.

HAYS, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO