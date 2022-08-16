ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

Wendy’s employee charged with customer’s murder after argument over order

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WruZu_0hJNgHSJ00

PRESCOTT VALLEY, Ariz. — An Arizona man is facing second-degree murder charges after a man he allegedly attacked at a fast-food restaurant died weeks after the incident.

Prescott Valley Police told KTVK/KPHO that the 67-year-old victim died, and that charges against Antoine Kendrick were upgraded to second-degree murder. The victim’s name was not released.

On July 26, the victim was at the Wendy’s restaurant where Kendrick works, and made a complaint about his food order, KPNX reported. Kendrick is accused of responding to the victim’s complaints by walking out from behind the counter and hitting the victim on the head, KPNX reported. The victim fell to the floor and lost consciousness, police told the station.

Surveillance video obtained by KTVK/KPHO alleges to show the attack, with the victim struck with a blow to the side of his head.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police False Facebook Post

The Prescott Valley Police Department is investigating a false Facebook post and false statement purported to be from the Prescott Valley Police Chief. The post and statement are circulating on social media. The false statement is regarding a recent assault at Wendy’s Restaurant in Prescott Valley, in which an employee...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Fatal Bicycle Collision – Prescott Police Department

On August 6th, 2022, at approximately 8:51 p.m. the Prescott Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Sunrise Boulevard for a bicyclist that struck a parked vehicle. Upon arrival it was discovered that a 47-year-old Prescott resident was riding an electric assist bicycle on Sunrise Boulevard when the rider struck the back of a properly parked vehicle. The rider was thrown from the bicycle and sustained serious injuries as a result. He was later airlifted to a Phoenix area hospital for his injuries.
PRESCOTT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Prescott Valley, AZ
Crime & Safety
knau.org

Teen dies in Yavapai County crash

Officials say a teenager is dead and four others injured after a rollover collision in Yavapai County Tuesday. Deputies were called to a single-car crash involving five “high school-age occupants” around 7 p.m. Tuesday near mile marker 1.5 on Walker Road. One passenger was pronounced dead at the...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

NOW THE TOP 10 NEWS STORIES OF YAVAPAI COUNTY

Lightning caused wildfire burning on Granite Mountain. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. Prescott Valley shuts down four wells after positive PFAS tests. What You Need To Know at Mortimer Farms. August 2022. M T W T F S S. 15161718192021. 22232425262728. 293031. Empire Detail. Advert...
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Prescott Valley Police#Surveillance#Cox Media Group
SignalsAZ

How Much Rain Has Monsoon 2022 Brought?

Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona have seen quite a bit of rainfall over the last two weeks! The US National Weather Service Flagstaff Arizona reported that nearly all of their longer-term stations have received above-normal rainfall for monsoon so far. Some of the higher areas of rainfall...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
81K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy