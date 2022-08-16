Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Laramie County School District 1 hosting open houses at its schools next week
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Want to chat with officials at your child’s area school prior to the school year starting? Now’s your chance. Every elementary, middle and high school in the Laramie County School District 1 system is hosting an open house next week as the district begins the 2022–23 school year Wednesday, with each school holding events at differing dates and times.
capcity.news
Wyoming Education Association sues the state, accuses it of ‘inadequate’ school funding
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Education Association announced in a news release Thursday that it was suing the State of Wyoming for what the group said was a violation of the state constitution by the state’s “failing to fund public schools adequately.”. The association, a Cheyenne-based nonprofit...
capcity.news
Taco John’s donates $30K to ForMak nonprofit as group continues work to promote crosswalk safety
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The ForMak nonprofit has been building momentum slowly but surely. Founded in the aftermath of tragedy, ForMak was created when McCormick Junior High student Makaili “Mak” Evans, 13, was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking on a crosswalk to school this past November. The organization has put in the hours since to raise awareness citywide and statewide for improved safety in and around school zones.
capcity.news
Wyoming State Canvassing Board to meet, certify Primary Election results
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming State Canvassing Board will convene on Wednesday, Aug. 24 to certify the primary election results and those nominated candidates who will be moving on to Wyoming’s General Election in November. The members of the board are Gov. Mark Gordon, Secretary of State Edward...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Names New Committee Chairs for 127th Celebration
The Cheyenne Frontier Days™ (CFD) General Committee has named its new committee members for the 2023 celebration. Following Concessions Chairman Brad Westby is Woody Acord. Acord is a Senior IT Analyst; and has a BS degree in Management. He has volunteered on the CFD Concessions Committee for 23 years and was voted Volunteer of the Year in 2002. Acord was inducted into the HEELS in 2012.
Cheyenne Mayor: There Could Soon Be a Gold Rush in Laramie County
Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins says there could soon be a gold rush in Laramie County. Collins in his Mayor's Minute column Friday said, "It seems there are gold reserves between Cheyenne and Laramie and a company is working hard to permit a mine to extract the minerals." When asked who...
capcity.news
Some mosquitos in Laramie County found to be positive for West Nile virus, City of Cheyenne says
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Some captured mosquitos in Laramie County have been discovered to be carrying the West Nile virus, the City of Cheyenne said in a press release Thursday afternoon. Infected bugs were collected during the week of Aug. 8 from separate traps near the Sun Valley area in...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Frontier Days names new committee chairs to start with prep for 2023 festival
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Days announced the festival’s replacements for its outgoing committee chairs that’ll begin work soon for the 2023 version of the 10-day event to be held next July. The announcements come just over a week after John Contos was named the festival’s general...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (8/19/22)
NOTE: The following is a weekly column written by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This has been one of the most monumental weekends of my life! Judy and I are so happy to announce that we became first-time grandparents last Saturday. Our son Jac and his wife Whitney had an 8-pound 8-ounce baby boy named Chels Leo Collins. He is healthy in all aspects, despite the need for oxygen to help his lungs develop. This is such an exciting time for our family and especially for Jac and Whitney. We now have four generations of Collins men alive to share their stories and experiences within our family. Mom and dad are both doing well, except for a bit of sleep deprivation; I remember those days!
capcity.news
Local law enforcement participating in national impaired driving campaign through Labor Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Both the Cheyenne Police Department and Laramie County Sheriff’s Office said on Wednesday that they would be participating through Labor Day with law enforcement agencies across Wyoming for an annual campaign to prevent impaired driving. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, a program...
Kozak Wins GOP Laramie County Sheriff Primary, Faces Barnes, Fresquez
Former Cheyenne Police Cheif Brian Kozak has won the Republican nomination for Laramie County Sheriff and will move on to the November General Election. Kozak will square off against independent candidate Jeff Barnes and Democrat Jess Fresquez on November 8. Kozak won a hard-fought primary battle with Capt. Don Hollingshead and Boyd Wrede.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/18/22–8/19/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
City Of Cheyenne To Parking Violators: Beware The Barnacle
The City of Cheyenne is warning anyone with more than three unpaid parking tickets to. The Barnacle is basically a high-tech 21st-century version of the "boot' car immobilization device. Mayor Patrick Collins, in his ''Mayor's Minute' news release last Friday set a goal for city parking officers of installing the...
Cheyenne Police Increasing DUI Enforcement Effort Starting Today
Cheyenne Police are joining in the ''Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" DUI enforcement crackdown starting today. That's according to a post on the CPD Facebook page. According to the post, Cheyenne Police officers will be out in force today through Sept. 5, focusing on efforts to stop impaired drivers.
The 2022 Albany County and Wyoming Election Results Are In
Albany County and Wyoming have spoken, and the election results are in. A brief recap of last night's voting results: The hotly contested State Representative election has closed with Liz Cheney losing to Harriet Hageman, Governor Mark Gordon has been nominated for re-election, and Chuck Grey is in the running for Secretary of State on the November ballot.
2022 Unofficial Laramie County and Wyoming Primary Election Results
Polls will close at 7 p.m. across Wyoming for the state's 2022 primary election. Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee at 4 p.m. issued this statement on local voting so far today:. Laramie County, WY - Primary Election turnout as of 4 p.m., Aug. 16, 2022. A total of 10,637 voters...
capcity.news
Laramie County and Cheyenne city primary election results: A look at the voting tallies from Election Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — All results are unofficial until certified by local and state officials. Incumbent candidates are italicized. Results are updated as of 10:37 p.m. Tuesday. The Laramie County Clerk’s Office has reported tallies from all seven Laramie County voting sites and absentee ballots. Laramie County. COUNTY COMMISSIONERS...
Albany County Sheriffs Election: Appelhans Faces Senior in Nov.
Albany County's Primary Elections ended around 7 p.m. yesterday. In the wake of the count, the two sheriff candidates came out on top. Aaron Appelhans, the current Albany County Sheriff, has won the sheriff nomination for the Democratic Party and will move on to the General Election in November. Appelhans will face off against Republican candidate Joel Senior in the 2022 General Election.
Student stabbed multiple times at Jefferson High School in Greeley
A student at Jefferson High School in Greeley was stabbed multiple times Monday morning. Parents have been notified and the school has been placed on lockdown status, officials said.
