Kanawha County, WV

Curbside flood debris pickup in Kanawha County starting Aug. 17

By Isaac Taylor
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Flood debris pickup will be starting on Wednesday for areas in Kanawha County hit by flooding on Aug. 15.

In a press release, the Kanawha County Commission says they, the Kanawha County Homeland Security, Emergency Management Office and the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office have put together a plan for these impacted areas:

  • Hughes Creek
  • Kelley’s Creek
  • Rutledge Road
  • Campbell’s Creek

Dump trucks will be going through these areas from Wednesday, Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday, Aug. 21.

The Commission says people impacted should put debris on the side of the roadway off of any private property.

The Emergency Management office and the Planning Office will go to these areas to complete damage assessments.

If you have damage to your property from the flood, the Commission says to contact the Kanawha County Planning and Development Office at 304-357-0570.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice declared a State of Emergency in Kanawha and Fayette counties after flooding hit the Mountain State.

Justice says in Kanawha, Putnam and Fayette counties that four to six inches of rain fell overnight, flooding several roads.

