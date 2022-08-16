ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

UFC 278 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan highlights cageside trio

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHBOV_0hJNfLx000

The ninth numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 278 on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 278 broadcast

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PFE8Z_0hJNfLx000
Vivant Arena

UFC 278’s main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Televised prelims on ABC and ESPN start at 8 p.m. ET following early prelims, which are tentatively slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 278 desk analysts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jhJbR_0hJNfLx000
Din Thomas

Retired UFC veteran Din Thomas and current light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, who serve as analysts.

UFC 278 roving reporter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MueOZ_0hJNfLx000
Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 278 octagon announcer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1NKl_0hJNfLx000
Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again, as Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 278 cageside commentators

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2DxP_0hJNfLx000

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside, and he will command play-by-play alongside color commentators Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards' insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event. Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 results: Leon Edwards pulls off stunner, knocks Kamaru Usman out cold with last-minute head kick

Just when it looked like the writing was on the wall, Leon Edwards shocked the world and did the seemingly unthinkable. In the UFC 278 main event Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Edwards (20-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) knocked then-reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) unconscious with a hail Mary head kick at 4:04 of Round 5.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 results: Merab Dvalishvili stifles Jose Aldo, says he won't fight champ teammate Aljamain Sterling

Merab Dvalishvili moved one step closer to the UFC title – even if he’s not interested in it right now. Saturday at UFC 278, Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) defeated former UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28). The bantamweight bout was part the main card at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 bonuses: Leon Edwards, no duh – but $50,000 for Luke Rockhold, too, after complaints about bonus amounts

The UFC handed out four post-fight bonuses after Saturday’s card, including one to its new welterweight champion. After UFC 278, four fighters picked up an extra $50,000 for their performances in Salt Lake City. Check out the winners below. Performance of the Night: Victor Altamirano. Victor Altamirano (11-2 MMA,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Anik
Person
Bruce Buffer
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Joe Rogan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 278 results: Tyson Pedro blasts Harry Hunsucker for TKO in 65 seconds

SALT LAKE CITY – Tyson Pedro is 2-0 since returning from the longest layoff of his career, and he barely broke a sweat against Harry Hunsucker at UFC 278. Pedro (9-3 MMA, 5-3 UFC) made quick work of Hunsucker (7-6 MMA, 0-3 UFC) on Saturday’s card at Vivint Arena, storming his opponent out of the gate in the light heavyweight bout and getting him hurt to set up the TKO finish just 65 seconds after the bout began.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Paulo Costa's bloody, wild, bizarre win over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278

Paulo Costa is back on the winning track after spoiling the return of former champion Luke Rockhold in the UFC 278 co-main event. Costa (14-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) snapped a two-fight losing skid when he earned a unanimous decision victory over Rockhold (16-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) in their anticipated middleweight bout, which took place at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter reacts to Merab Dvalishvili's grinding victory over Jose Aldo at UFC 278

Merab Dvalishvili got the signature result of his career Saturday when he defeated the legendary Jose Aldo in the UFC 278 featured bout. Dvalishvili (15-4 MMA, 8-2 UFC) extended his winning streak to seven fights with a unanimous decision victory over former UFC champ Aldo (31-8 MMA, 13-7 UFC) in their bantamweight matchup at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Combat#Vivint Arena#Mma#Ufc 278#Abc#Octagon#Ufc Hall Of Famer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Manti Te'o documentary: the world reacts

You don’t have to be much of a college football fan whatsoever to recall the Manti Te’o catfishing story. Us being a Notre Dame based website means we’re plenty aware of it and how incredible of a player Te’o was during his time at Notre Dame, but the story of his girlfriend dying and then ultimately not actually ever existing meant it went from a sports story to a national news story.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

141K+
Followers
187K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy