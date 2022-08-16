UFC 278 commentary team, broadcast plans set: Joe Rogan highlights cageside trio

The ninth numbered UFC event of the year is rapidly approaching with UFC 278 on Saturday at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

As always, some marquee on-air talent will be there to help guide viewers through the experience.

Details of who will be working as commentators and analysts for the event have been acquired by MMA Junkie through a person with knowledge of the plans – and you can see the scheduled broadcast team below.

UFC 278 broadcast

Vivant Arena

UFC 278’s main card airs on pay-per-view/streams via ESPN+ pay-per-view for residents in the U.S. beginning at 10 p.m. ET.

Televised prelims on ABC and ESPN start at 8 p.m. ET following early prelims, which are tentatively slated to begin at 6 p.m. ET and stream on ESPN+.

UFC 278 desk analysts

Din Thomas

Retired UFC veteran Din Thomas and current light heavyweight contender Anthony Smith, who serve as analysts.

UFC 278 roving reporter

Megan Olivi

Longtime UFC correspondent Megan Olivi will conduct pre- and post-fight interviews backstage with some of the athletes on the card, as well as report additional real-time updates for the event.

UFC 278 octagon announcer

Bruce Buffer

The most famous octagon announcer will do his thing once again, as Bruce Buffer will introduce the fighters before battle.

UFC 278 cageside commentators

Jon Anik will serve as the leading man on the mic from cageside, and he will command play-by-play alongside color commentators Joe Rogan and UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 278.