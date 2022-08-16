ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10th annual Valor Games Midwest underway at Soldier Field

By Sean Lewis
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — In the shadow of Soldier Field on a cool summer day, locals could find a might band of former warriors engaged in a new battle.

The first round of the Valor Games Midwest was underway at Soldier Field.

The event features veterans who are disabled and current Unites States service members who are wounded, injured, or ill. Janice Copeland told WGN News she traveled from Atlanta to compete.

“This is my third year here,” she said. “So I really enjoy coming and participating.”

Discus, shot put and rowing are just some of the activities disabled veterans will partake in over the next couple of days.

“It’s great because I’m not sitting at home moping or depressed or bumming,” said US Army veteran Lisa Scott. “I’m out here having some good times, laughing and cheering each other on.”

The 10th annual games, organized and hosted by the Chicago Park District, will run until Thursday.

For more info visit the Chicago Park District’s website .

