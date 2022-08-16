Win total projections up for Eagles, Commanders; Cardinals slide

Early returns from training camp and preseason invited an increased regular-season win total projection for the Philadelphia Eagles to 9.5.

The Eagles opened at 8.5 wins in the 17-game 2022 season slate at BetMGM but moved up to 9.5 with the latest release from the sportsbook on Tuesday.

Arizona was downgraded from 9.5 wins to 8.5 (under -115) at BetMGM after the Cardinals reached the playoffs last season.

Washington also received a lift from 7.5 (opening line) to 8.5. The under bet on the win total for the Commanders is currently -175.

The quarterback derby might not be bringing much clarity for the Carolina Panthers, but BetMGM boosted the team's win projection from 5.5 to 6.5. The under is -125.

No team is seeing more action in the win total market than the "Hard Knocks" darling Detroit Lions. The over on 6.5 wins is the most common bet in the market at BetMGM along with the Saints (8.5), Steelers (7.5) and Dolphins (8.5). The Jets are in that grouping -- at 5.5 wins -- but currently off the board due to the uncertainty at quarterback due to Zach Wilson's knee surgery.

Also at BetMGM, the most tickets on "to make playoffs" are the Lions and Jets.

To date, no teams are getting more attention for "under" bets on their win projections at BetMGM than the Dallas Cowboys (10.5) and Chicago bears (6.5).

The Bears are leading in handle on the future market "to miss playoffs."

