In a third year of drought, California farmers and ranchers have planted fewer acres, fallowed fields or reduced livestock herds as water supplies diminish. State farmers last year fallowed 395,100 acres of cropland, resulting in more than 14,000 lost farm jobs and $1.7 billion in lost revenue. That’s according to the California Farm Water Coalition. The organization predicts this year will be worse, with 594,000 to 691,000 acres fallowed, up to 25,800 lost jobs and $3.5 billion in lost economic output.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO