Drought Impacts Deepen for CA Ag 08.17.2022
In a third year of drought, California farmers and ranchers have planted fewer acres, fallowed fields or reduced livestock herds as water supplies diminish. State farmers last year fallowed 395,100 acres of cropland, resulting in more than 14,000 lost farm jobs and $1.7 billion in lost revenue. That’s according to the California Farm Water Coalition. The organization predicts this year will be worse, with 594,000 to 691,000 acres fallowed, up to 25,800 lost jobs and $3.5 billion in lost economic output.
North County Weather 08.19.2022
Sunny today with highs near 104 in Paso Robles, 99 in Atascadero. NW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 57. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, with highs near 91 in Paso, 88 in Atascadero. NW winds 15-25 miles per hour.
