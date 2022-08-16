Read full article on original website
Paso Cannabis Forum 08.19.2022
The City of Paso Robles hosted a forum on Cannabis last night. The intent was to give the community an opportunity to give feedback on expansion of Cannabis regulations, like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. About 60 people attended the workshop, but only one from...
Stacy Korsgaden Running in Grover Beach 08.18.2022
In the south county, Stacy Korsgaden is running again. The two-time supervisorial candidate is now running for mayor of Grover Beach. She lost big to Dawn Ortiz in the June primary. Losing by nearly 30 percentage points. But she nearly upset supervisor Adam Hill in 2020. Adam Hill won by...
Chris Bausch Running for Council 08.17.2022
Meanwhile, three council seats will be decided in the November election. The mayor running for re-election. He’s being challenged by Michael Rivera. That’s a city-wide election. The mayor elected at large. John Hamon is running unopposed for re-election in his council district. And school board trustee Chris Bausch...
Safety Fest in Paso Saturday 08.18.2022
Another option for a great family event Saturday. First responders and law enforcement are planning a big Safety-Fest event at the downtown city park in Paso Robles beginning Saturday morning at 10:30. The event will focus on emergency, disaster and safety preparedness. It begins with north county supervisor John Peschong...
Cannabis Workshop Tonight in Paso 08.18.2022
Tonight, the city of Paso Robles is conducting a forum on cannabis to get community feedback on expansion of cannabis regulations. Like allowing retail stores to sell recreational marijuana in Paso Robles. Councilman Fred Strong says it’s just a workshop tonight. It’s not a city council meeting. No decision will...
Paso Robles City Council Meeting 08.17.2022
The Paso Robles city council honored two key employees who are retiring this month. Mayor Steve Martin reading the proclamation for an IT expert who took the city through Y2K and other crises, David McCue was very succinct. Julie Silva Dahlen was more verbal, as you’d expect from a former...
Cruisin’ Weekend in Atascadero 08.19.2022
Cruisin’ weekend begins tonight in Atascadero. Hot El Camino Cruise Night kicks it off from 6:30 to 8:30. You can register your car for $30 if you want to, at Colony Park Community Center before four this afternoon. After that, you register your car downtown and it’s $40. Then...
Other Stories This Wednesday 08.17.2022
San Luis Obispo county health officials report the first case of monkey pox in the county. More than two thousand cases of the virus have been reported in California. It’s passed primarily by gay men. San Luis Obispo health officials say the water is slightly colored, but safe to...
Bank Robber Sentenced 08.19.2022
A man who attempted to hold up Chase bank in Paso Robles last year is sentenced to seven years in prison. A jury handed down the verdict this week to 47-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of Paso Robles. He attempted to rob Chase bank on Niblick road last September. Police say Gilbertson...
Drought Impacts Deepen for CA Ag 08.17.2022
In a third year of drought, California farmers and ranchers have planted fewer acres, fallowed fields or reduced livestock herds as water supplies diminish. State farmers last year fallowed 395,100 acres of cropland, resulting in more than 14,000 lost farm jobs and $1.7 billion in lost revenue. That’s according to the California Farm Water Coalition. The organization predicts this year will be worse, with 594,000 to 691,000 acres fallowed, up to 25,800 lost jobs and $3.5 billion in lost economic output.
North County Weather 08.18.2022
Sunny today with highs near 99 in Paso Robles, 92 in Atascadero. WNW winds increasing to 10-20 miles per hour. Overnight, clear with lows near 58. NW winds 10-15 miles per hour. Tomorrow, sunny skies, with high’s near 103 in Paso, 97 in Atascadero. NW winds 10-20 miles per hour....
In High School Sports 08.19.2022
High school football kicks off tonight. Paso Robles Bearcats open at Kingsburg at 7:30 tonight. That’s in Fresno county. The Atascadero Greyhounds open the season tonight at Santa Ynez. Mission Prep travels to Bakersfield Christian. Coast Union and Templeton high school start playing one week from tonight. Both teams...
